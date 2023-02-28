News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Tendulkar talks philanthropy with Bill Gates

Tendulkar talks philanthropy with Bill Gates

By Rediff Cricket
February 28, 2023 21:20 IST
Sachin Tendulkar and wife Anjali chat with Bill Gates on Tuesday

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar and wife Anjali chat with Bill Gates, Mumbai, February 28, 2023. Photographs: Kind courtesy Sachin Tendulkar/Twitter

It was a moment of epic proportions when Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar met with American billionaire, entrepreneur and philanthropist Bill Gates on Tuesday.

 

Sachin and his wife Anjali talked charity and philanthropy with Gates and the Indian cricket legend posted photos of their meeting with the tech giant on his Twitter handle.

Bill Gates, Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar 

‘We are all students for life. Today was a wonderful learning opportunity to gain perspectives on philanthropy -- including children’s healthcare, which our Foundation works on. Sharing ideas is a powerful way to solve the world’s challenges. Thanks for your insights @BillGates!,’ he captioned the pictures.

Microsoft founder Gates cofounded the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to fund global health and development programmes and their India wing is run as Gates Foundation India.

The Sachin Tendulkar Foundation, or the SRT Foundation as it's popularly known, works towards the healthcare of underprivileged children.

