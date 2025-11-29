HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Tendulkar hails Mhatre's record-breaking feat!

November 29, 2025 20:52 IST

Ayush Mhatre

IMAGE: Ayush Mhatre blasted a 49-ball century against Vidarbha in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match in Lucknow. Photograph: Mumbai Cricket Association

Sachin Tendulkar congratulated Mumbai's young batting star Ayush Mhatre, who created history as the youngest player to score a century across all three formats of professional cricket - First Class, List A and T20.

The 18-year-old blasted a 49-ball century against Vidarbha  in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match in Lucknow on Friday. He finished unbeaten on 110 off 53 balls, guiding Mumbai to a seven-wicket victory with 13

balls to spare.

"Congratulations @ayush_255," said Tendulkar on X.

Mhatre became the youngest player to score a century in all three formats at just 18 years and 135 days. The previous record was held by Rohit Sharma, who achieved the feat at 19 years and 339 days.

 

Mhatre's rampaging form is a big boost for India ahead of the Under-19 Asia Cup, where he will be leading the team.

His stellar innings made Mumbai's 193-run chase look effortless. He received strong support from Shivam Dube, who contributed an unbeaten 39 off just 19 balls, including three sixes and as many fours. Vidarbha, after being put into bat, put up a formidable score of 192/9 in 20 overs. 

