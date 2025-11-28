SMAT: Mhatre's hurricane ton guides Mumbai to easy win

Prithvi Shaw roars back to form with an explosive fifty; Venkatesh Iyer produces an all-round show.

IMAGE: Ayush Mhatre smashed a 49-ball 100 including 8 fours and 7 sixes as Mumbai beat Vidarbha by seven wickets in a Group A match of the national T20 tournament for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, in Lucknow on Friday . Photograph: Kind Courtesy Ayush Mhatre/Instagram

Ayush Mhatre's 53-ball 110 not out and India all-rounder Shivam Dube's unbeaten 39 powered Mumbai to a comprehensive seven-wicket victory over Vidarbha in their Elite Group A match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, in Lucknow on Friday.

The defending champions recovered from early blows riding on Mhatre's knock to overhaul the target of 193 with 13 balls to spare, making 194/3 in 17.5 overs at the Ekana Stadium.

The 18-year-old Mhatre peppered the on-side with eight sixes and hit an overall eight boundaries to make his maiden T20 ton.

Mumbai were rocked twice as Darshan Nalkande trapped Ajinkya Rahane (0) in the second over and then they lost Hardik Tamore (1) to slip to 21/2.

India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav continued with his return to form with a strokeful 35 off 30 balls with four fours and a six, while putting on 88 runs for the third wicket with Mhatre to lead Mumbai's revival.

However, Yash Thakur had Suryakumar caught by Yash Rathod in the 12th over which brought Dube at the crease.

Dube hit three sixes and three fours to make 39 not out from only 19 balls, adding 85 runs from only 35 balls.

Earlier, half-centuries from Atharva Taide (64) and Aman Mokhade (61) took Vidarbha to a formidable 192 for nine.

Openers Taide and Mokhade set the platform for Vidarbha with their 115-run stand inside the first 10 overs, but yet they finished under 200.

Taide made 64 off 36 balls with nine fours and a six, whereas Mokhade displayed his all-round game to hit two sixes and seven fours in his 61 off only 30 balls. But courtesy Dube's 3/31 and Sairaj Patil's 3/33, Mumbai were able to keep Vidarbha to 192 for nine.

Earlier, India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson fell for a 25-ball 19 in Kerala's 32-run defeat against Railways.

Samson was dismissed by Karn Sharma in the 10th over with Kerala slipping to 43 for three. Kerala never recovered and could manage only 117 for eight in 20 overs in reply to Railways' 149/7.

Andhra crushed Odisha by 66 runs after Prithvi Raj Yarra (3/4) and Saurabh Kumar (3/23) shared six wickets between them in another Group A encounter in Lucknow.

Batting first, Andhra's inning was consolidated by wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat (42), Ashwin Hebbar (39) and skipper Ricky Bhui (47), as they scored 184 for seven. Odisha captain Biplab Samantray took 3/20.

Odisha were bowled out for 118 in 17.2 overs.

Brief scores:

Vidarbha 192/9 (Atharva Taide 64, Aman Mokhade 61; Atharva Ankolekar 2/30, Shivam Dube 3/31, Sairaj Patil 3/33) lost to Mumbai 194/3 in 17.5 overs (Ayush Mhatre 110 not out, Suryakumar Yadav 35, Shivam Dube 39 not out; Darshan Nalkande 1/35) by 7 wickets.

Railways 149/7 (Navneet Virk 32, Ravi Singh 25; NM Sharafuddeen 2/32, KM Asif 3/27, Akhil Scaria 2/18) beat Kerala 117/8 (Sanju Samson 19; Atal Bihari Rai 3/23, Shivam Chaudhary 2/19) by 32 runs.

Andhra 184/7 (KS Bharat 42, Ashwin Hebbar 39, Ricky Bhui 47; Biplab Samantaray 3/20) beat Odisha 118 all out in 17.2 overs (Sourav K Gowda 24; Prithvi Raj Yarra 3/4, Saurabh Kumar 3/23) by 66 runs.

Dhull shines as Delhi beat Tamil Nadu

Yash Dhull made an explosive fifty, leading Delhi to a thrilling, last-ball six-wicket victory over Tamil Nadu in a Group D match in Ahmedabad.

Once Tamil Nadu scored a competitive 198 for seven in 20 overs, Delhi needed a strong, collective batting effort to overhaul the target.

Dhull (71, 46b, 4x4, 4x6) glued together Delhi's chase with an aggressive fifty, as they ended up with 203 for four in 20 overs.

During his stay, the 23-year-old engaged in three partnerships of considerable significance — a 52 for the opening wicket with Priyansh Arya (35, 15b), a 58 for the second wicket with skipper Nitish Rana (34, 26b) and then the most crucial 61-run alliance with Ayush Badoni (41, 23b) for the third wicket.

But Dhull fell to TN left-arm seamer T Natarajan, and Badoni departed, giving a catch to Shahrukh Khan off pacer Sonu Yadav.

Delhi still needed 12 runs off the last over and two runs off the last ball to register a win. Himmat Singh eased the worries in Delhi camp with a six off the final ball.

Earlier, India batter B Sai Sudharsan, who joined the TN squad after the second and final Test against South Africa in Guwahati recently, failed to get going.

Sudharsan was ousted by former India pacer Ishant Sharma for 13 off 10 balls.

But Tamil Nadu found other saviours in openers Tushar Raheja (72, 41b, 7x4, 3x6) and Amit Sathvik (54, 40b, 8x4, 1x6), who added 115 runs in 12 overs.

It laid the platform for a near-200 total, and for Delhi pacer Prince Yadav took three wickets in the middle-overs, slowing Tamil Nadu a bit.

Brief scores:

Tamil Nadu 198/7 (Tushar Raheja 72, Amit Sathvik 54; Prince Yadav 3/43) lost to Delhi 203/4 (Yash Dhull 71, Priyansh Arya 35, Nitish Rana 34, Ayush Badoni 41) by 6 wickets.

Tripura 169/7 (Hanuma Vihari 36, M Murasingh 40, Sridam Paul 37; Kamlesh Nagarkoti 3/34) lost to Rajasthan 171/5 in 18.5 overs (Shubham Garhwal 50, Kunal Rathore 33 not out; Swapnil Singh 3/42).

Saurashtra 183/7 (Prerak Mankad 52, Jay Gohil 32, Ruchit Ahir 30 not out; J Suchith 3/20) lost to Uttarakhand 184/4 in 18.1 overs (Kunal Chandela 94, Aanjaneya Suryavanshi 73 not out; Chetan Sakarya 2/37) by 6 wickets.

Juyal, Veer star as Uttar Pradesh rout J&K

Aryan Juyal struck his second successive fifty, while Prashant Veer produced an fine all-round effort as Uttar Pradesh outclassed Jammu and Kashmir by 109 runs in a Group B match in Kolkata.

This was Uttar Pradesh's second win on the trot as they went to the top of the group standings with eight points.

Fresh from a match-winning 93 not out against Goa, the promising wicketkeeper-batter Juyal was in his elements again, smashing three sixes and four fours in a 40-ball 51 to guide UP to 193/6 after Jammu and Kashmir opted to bowl.

Veer, the left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder, later returned with 3/20 to go with a blistering unbeaten 10-ball 37 (4x6, 3x4), including 24 runs in the final over off pacer Auqib Nabi, to give the UP innings a decisive push.

Earlier, skipper Karan Sharma (32 off 24; 4x4, 1x6) and Juyal put on a free-flowing 73-run opening stand as UP cruised through the Powerplay without losing a wicket.

Umran Malik was brought in to break the stand and he troubled the batters with raw pace. He even had Juyal caught behind, only for the delivery to be called a no-ball for overstepping.

The breakthrough came in the ninth over when he dismissed Karan, before Priyam Garg fell to spinner Murugan Ashwin.

Umran got Juyal soon after the latter reached his fifty, removing him off the fifth ball of the same over. UP suddenly slipped to 97/4, losing four wickets for 24 runs, as J&K's decision to bowl first seemed vindicated.

But Veer turned the momentum again. He found a solid ally in Siddharth Yadav (24 18b; 2x4, 1x6) as the pair rebuilt with a fifty-plus stand before Veer's late carnage off Nabi.

Jammu and Kashmir's chase never took off as they folded for a meek 84, with skipper Shubham Khajuria absent hurt. Opener Qamran Iqbal top-scored with 20 before the spin duo of leg-spinner Vipraj Nigam (3/25) and Veer tightened the noose.

Umran showed some late hitting with one six and a four, but he fell to a superb diving effort by Rinku Singh near the boundary.

Sunil Kumar took 2/11 from 3.3 overs, while veteran India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned 1/14 from two overs.

Prithvi Shaw slams 66

Prithvi Shaw roared back to form with an explosive fifty, while Arshin Kulkarni struck an unbeaten 89 as Maharashtra cruised to an eight-wicket win over Hyderabad in another Group B match.

Maharashtra were assured and clinical in their chase of 192. Shaw and Kulkarni added 117 for the opening wicket, aided by Hyderabad's sloppy fielding and several dropped catches.

Eyeing a good outing ahead of next month's IPL mini-auction after going unsold last season, Shaw, who had a fruitful first half of Ranji season for his new domestic state, capitalised on a reprieve and smashed three sixes and nine fours in his 36-ball 66.

Kulkarni, dropped three times, stayed unbeaten on 89 off 54 balls to finish the job.

Following Shaw's dismissal, IPL veteran Rahul Tripathi joined Kulkarni to seal the chase with eight balls to spare.

Venkatesh Iyer shines

Venkatesh Iyer produced an all-round show at his former IPL home ground as Madhya Pradesh registered a commanding 62-run win over Bihar.

Teen sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi (13 off 9) failed after a brisk start, and Bihar folded for 112 in 19.2 overs to suffer their second straight defeat.

A key member of KKR's 2024 IPL-winning squad, Iyer -- released ahead of next month's auction after an underwhelming season despite a Rs 23.75 crore price tag -- struck a composed 55 not out off 34 balls (3x4, 2x6).

Along with wicketkeeper-batter Harsh Gawli (50 off 44), he lifted MP to an above-par 174/8 after Bihar chose to bowl.

Mohammed Izhar claimed 4/39 for Bihar.

Brief scores:

Hyderabad 191/8 (Chama Milind 35 not out, Tanay Thyagarajan 32; Jalaj Saxena 2/25) lost to Maharashtra 192/2 in 18.4 overs (Arshin Kulkarni 89 not out, Prithvi Shaw 66, Rahul Tripathi 26 not out) by eight wickets.

Uttar Pradesh 193/6 (Aryan Juyal 51; Umran Malik 3/37) beat Jammu and Kashmir 84 all out in 15.2 overs (Prashant Veer 3/20, Vipraj Nigam 3/25) by 109 runs.

Madhya Pradesh 174/8 (Venkatesh Iyer 55 not out, Harsh Gawli 50; Mohammaed Izhar 4/39) beat Bihar 112 all out in 19.2 overs (Bipin Saurabh 32; Shivang Kumar 3/25, Tripuresh Singh 2/11, Shivam Shukla 2/20) by 62 runs.

Kamboj shines as Haryana edge Punjab via Super Over

Chennai Super Kings pacer Anshul Kamboj dismissed swashbuckling India opener Abhishek Sharma twice in the game as Haryana pipped Punjab via a Super Over in a thrilling Group C match in Hyderabad.

Set a target of 208, Punjab ended their innings at the same score to take the match to Super Over, where Kamboj got the wickets of Abhishek and Sanvir Singh in three deliveries. Nishant Sindhu then hit a first-ball boundary to score the required two runs and seal the contest in Haryana's favour.

Earlier, Kamboj accounted for openers Abhishek (6) and Prabhsimran Singh (20) to rock Punjab at the start of their chase after Sindhu (61 off 32 balls) and skipper Ankit Kumar (51 off 26 balls) propelled Haryana to a competitive total.

At 28 for two in the third over, Punjab were in a spot but Anmolpreet Singh had other ideas as he blasted his way to 81 off 37 deliveries to bring his side back into the contest.

Anmolpreet added 68 runs for the third wicket with Salil Arora (22 off 18) and then 49 with Nehal Wadehra (11) to keep Punjab in the game.

Anmolpreet though could not finish the game for Punjab as Samant Jakhar had him caught at a crucial juncture to swing the game Haryana's way.

However, the explosive Sanvir (30 off 16 balls), in the company of Ramandeep Singh (13 off 9) and Harpreet Brar (10 off 4), helped Punjab match Haryana's total to extend the contest.

Besides Kamboj (2/26), Jakhar (2/37) and Yuzvendra Chahal 2/40 also picked up a couple.

After the dismissal of Sindhu and Ankit, Sumit Kumar (28 off 14 balls) and Jakhar (19 off 13) propped up Haryana.

Ashwani Kumar was the best bowler for Punjab, returning figures of 3/31.

Brief scores:

Haryana 207/9 in 20 overs (Nishant Sindhu 61, Ankit Kumar 51; Ashawani Kumar 3/31) beat Punjab 207/7 in 20 overs (Anmolpreet Singh 81, Sanvir Singh 30 not out; Anshul Kamboj 2/26) via a Super Over.

Puducherry 166/9 (Aman Khan 72; Raj Limbani 3/35) beat Baroda 149 all out in 18.5 overs (Shivalik Sharma 56; Adil Ayub Tunda 4/30) by 17 runs.

Himachal Pradesh 199/6 (Mridul Surroch not out 75, Ekant Sen 49; Vishal Gaur 2/31) beat Services 116 all out in 16.5 overs (Arpit Guleria 3/12, Vaibhav Arora 3/16, Aryaman Singh 2/19, Rahul Chauhan 2/14).