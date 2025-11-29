India has NO off-spinner for Tests: Harbhajan

'I think Washington Sundar is there, but we will have to bowl him more.'

IMAGE: Harbhajan Singh believes that Washington Sundar has a long way to go to establish himself as a specialist off-spinner for India in Tests. Photograph: BCCI

With India being outplayed by South Africa in the two-Test series, spin great Harbhajan Singh felt the hosts don't have a specialist off-spinner for the five-day game, and called for an increased workload for Washington Sundar.



India spinners were overshadowed by South Africa's spinners, who claimed 25 wickets across two Tests. Off-spinner Simon Harmer did the bulk of the damage as he picked up 17 wickets in four innings at an average of 8.94.



"Looks like (India doesn't have a specialist right-arm off-spinner for Test cricket)," Harbhajan told PTI.



Harbhajan opined that Tamil Nadu's spin all-rounder Washington has a long way to go to establish himself as a specialist off-spinner and be a like-for-like replacement for the great Ravichandran Ashwin in terms of all-round skills.



"I think Washington Sundar is there, but we will have to bowl him more. He will have to be bowled for 30-35 overs in a Test match to make a bowler out of him," said Harbhajan, in Mumbai on Saturday.



Harbhajan, the third-highest wicket-taker among Indian spinners, felt India will have to shun the habit of dishing out rank turners for home Tests.



"The kind of pitches we have been playing on, there is no requirement of making a bowler out of anyone because every delivery spins or some straightens," he said.



"A bowler can (only) be considered good when he takes wickets on good pitches," Harbhajan added.



Harbhajan said it is high time for India to start preparing good pitches as the growth of Test cricketers in the country had stalled due to playing on rank turners at home.



"We should play on good cricket pitches -- it is high time," he said.



"It has been more than a decade playing on those pitches where there has not been overall growth of (Indian) cricket.



"If you look at it, we are stuck at that one place and when we play on good wickets, it becomes a case of being required to look into the mirror," he added.



Citing the example of the England tour earlier this year, where Shubman Gill scored 754 runs and led his team to a 2-2 draw in a five-Test series, Harbhajan said Indian batters must get better wickets at home as well.



"We did well in England. When we go outside of India, our batters get the opportunity to score runs.

"(But) if you don't give chance to your batters, then how will it be possible for them to win matches (at home)? It is high time India start playing on good tracks."



Harbhajan stated that India cannot talk about promoting Test cricket if they dish out wickets like the one in Kolkata where the Test ended inside three days on a dry, turning pitch.



"We keep on talking about saving and promoting Test cricket, but this is not the way to save Test cricket."



"If you want to save Test cricket then we need to start playing on good tracks, which allow your bowlers and batters and everyone to be in the game," said Harbhajan, who had used the hashtag "RIPTESTCRICKET" on social media after the Kolkata Test ended inside three days.