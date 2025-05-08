Tendulkar, Gavaskar immortalised at cricket HQ

IMAGE: The newly inaugurated Sachin Tendulkar Room and Sunil Gavaskar Room. Photograph: Rajiv Shukla/X

In a heartfelt tribute to two of Indian cricket’s greatest legends, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially dedicated two rooms at its headquarters to Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar.

The commemorative event, held at the BCCI office, saw both cricketing greats in attendance, along with several senior officials of the board.

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla, who was also part of the ceremony, expressed his admiration for the two stalwarts on social media.

"Delighted to be part of the inauguration of the newly dedicated Sachin Tendulkar Room and Sunil Gavaskar Room by @BCCI — a heartfelt tribute to two icons of Indian cricket, Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar. Their legacy continues to inspire generations," Shukla posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Sunil Gavaskar, revered as Indian cricket’s original batting hero, laid the foundation for fearless Test cricket in the 1970s and 1980s.

Sachin Tendulkar, who followed in his footsteps, elevated Indian cricket to unprecedented heights through the 1990s and 2000s. The rooms dedicated to them at the very heart of Indian cricket’s administrative operations now stand as permanent markers of their contributions.