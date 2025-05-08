HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'Stop the masala, talk cricket': Rohit slams Indian commentary

May 08, 2025 17:29 IST

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma lamented that commentary in India often focuses more on controversy and clickbait than meaningful cricket analysis. Photograph: BCCI

India's ODI captain Rohit Sharma has launched a scathing critique of cricket commentary and journalism in the country, accusing both of prioritising sensationalism over substance.

In a candid conversation with journalist Vimal Kumar on his YouTube channel, the veteran opener, who recently retired from Test cricket, expressed deep disappointment at how cricket discourse in India has shifted away from the game's nuances.

Rohit lamented that commentary in India today often focuses more on controversy and clickbait than meaningful cricket analysis. Drawing a stark contrast with other cricketing nations, he particularly praised the standard of commentary in Australia, highlighting how Indian viewers are being let down.

 

"You guys are focused on creating controversy, on blowing up news. The quality of journalism has gone down. Earlier, conversations would revolve around cricket. Now, it's all about getting views, likes, and making more people read your articles. Very little is written or spoken about the game itself. Tactics, analysis — it's all missing," Rohit said during the interview.

He added that Indian commentary has become more about individual players and their personal lives than about the sport itself. Rohit criticised the practice of singling out players for extended focus, often unrelated to their on-field performance.

"When there's a match on, we watch it on TV. But listen to how commentators speak these days. When we go to Australia, we hear their commentary and the difference in quality is vast. Here, it's so disappointing — and I'm being very honest. It seems like they just want to single out a player and keep talking about him or her. It's very disappointing."

Rohit also addressed a broader misconception — that Indian fans only crave drama and controversy. According to him, there is a large section of genuine cricket lovers who want insightful, game-focused commentary.

"There are so many people who want to know about the game. Why do they need masala? They are true cricket lovers. I know there's this belief nowadays that fans want masala, but there are also those who want to understand the game. For instance, they want to know why someone's form has dipped, what he's doing wrong. They want that insight. Don't talk about personal stuff. Yes, you have a platform to speak, but that doesn't mean you can say anything. Respect the players."

Importantly, Rohit made it clear that he and his teammates are not opposed to fair criticism. In fact, he encouraged it — but only when it is rooted in performance and delivered with respect.

"Yes, things have sometimes gone out of our hands and we haven't performed well. We fully deserve criticism for that. Yes, we didn't do well against New Zealand at home — so yes, criticise us. But there's a way to criticise people. I think here, it's agenda-driven criticism. That's not likeable."

Rohit's comments come on the back of a difficult season for Indian cricket. Under his captaincy, India suffered a 1-3 defeat in the 2024–25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, failing to qualify for the World Test Championship final for the first time. That tour also saw sensitive dressing room details leaked to the media — much to the frustration of the leadership group. To make matters worse, India were whitewashed 0-3 at home for the first time last year, marking an unprecedented low in their Test history.

Why Did Rohit Abruptly End Test Career?
Unfinished business! Rohit eyes 2027 World Cup trophy
Vote! Who Will Be India's Test Captain?
Rahane 'shocked' by Rohit's retirement from Tests
Rohit retires from Tests... right decision at right time?

