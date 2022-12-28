News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Tearful Warner proud of emotionally draining ton

Tearful Warner proud of emotionally draining ton

December 28, 2022 16:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

David Warner Warner retired hurt with cramp after reaching 200 from 254 balls on Tuesday and had tears in his eyes as he limped off the Melbourne Cricket Ground field with the support of a trainer after tea on a sweltering day two on Wednesday.

IMAGE: David Warner Warner retired hurt with cramp after reaching 200 from 254 balls on Tuesday and had tears in his eyes as he limped off the Melbourne Cricket Ground field with the support of a trainer after tea on a sweltering day two on Wednesday. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Australia opener David Warner said his double-century in the Boxing Day Test against South Africa was among the finest knocks of his career after coming into the match under pressure to score runs.

 

Warner retired hurt with cramp after reaching 200 from 254 balls on Tuesday and had tears in his eyes as he limped off the Melbourne Cricket Ground field with the support of a trainer after tea on a sweltering day two.

The 36-year-old received a warm ovation when he returned to the crease on Wednesday but was bowled first ball by a sizzling yorker from Anrich Nortje.

It was Warner's third double-century following 253 against New Zealand in Perth in 2015 and an unbeaten 335 against Pakistan in 2019.

"I was going through (my best knocks) the other day with a couple of the journos (journalists) and that definitely is up there now," Warner told the Seven Network before play on day three.

"To go out there, a lot of pressure, I don't generally feel the pressure, I don't get nervous.

"But walking out here and telling my friends, 'I'm going out to play the way I want to, looking to score and have intent', and to deliver that in a Boxing Day Test which is the pinnacle as a kid ... to go out and execute that emphatically was awesome."

Warner had not scored a Test hundred in nearly three years before Tuesday and managed only three runs in the series-opening win at the Gabba after averaging 25.50 in the two-Test series against West Indies at the start of the home summer.

Warner said his left calf was "absolutely gone" late in his knock on Tuesday and he had an hour-long ice bath to recover before a poor night's sleep.

"When your back's against the wall, you can only look to move forward, that's how I've always been," he said.

"It was emotional, it was hard out there, it was draining.

"The build-up, the articles ... It was a magical moment and so proud to do it in front of my family and friends."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
New selectors: CAC may interview candidates on Dec 29
New selectors: CAC may interview candidates on Dec 29
Domestic stalwart joins MI coaching staff
Domestic stalwart joins MI coaching staff
Bangladesh coach resigns after series loss to India
Bangladesh coach resigns after series loss to India
BSE, NSE end in red in volatile trade
BSE, NSE end in red in volatile trade
25 Fantastic Recipes For New Year's Eve
25 Fantastic Recipes For New Year's Eve
India may see Covid surge in Jan, next 40 days crucial
India may see Covid surge in Jan, next 40 days crucial
Boxing Day Test PIX: Carey ton puts Aus in box seat
Boxing Day Test PIX: Carey ton puts Aus in box seat

India Tour Bangladesh 2022

India Tour Bangladesh 2022

More like this

Boxing Day Test PIX: Carey ton puts Aus in box seat

Boxing Day Test PIX: Carey ton puts Aus in box seat

Will injured Cameron Green play in IPL 2023?

Will injured Cameron Green play in IPL 2023?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances