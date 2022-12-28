News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Bangladesh coach Domingo resigns after Test series loss to India

Bangladesh coach Domingo resigns after Test series loss to India

Source: PTI
December 28, 2022 12:51 IST
Russell Domingo

IMAGE: Under Russell Domingo's, right, tutelage, Bangladesh won T20I series against Australia and New Zealand at home. Photograph: PTI

Russell Domingo has stepped down from his post as Bangladesh head coach, two days after his side lost the home Test series to India.

Domingo had taken over as head coach after Steve Rhodes was sacked, in September 2019. The South African was to stay on till the 2023 World Cup.

"He (Domingo) sent his resignation letter yesterday (Tuesday) and that is with immediate effect," Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) cricket operation chairman Jalal Yunus told cricbuzz.com on Wednesday.

 

Under Domingo's tutelage, Bangladesh won T20I series against Australia and New Zealand at home, its first-ever Test in New Zealand, an ODI series in South Africa and at home against India.

Handed a 188-run loss in the first Test, a profligate Bangladesh went down by three wickets in the second Test on Sunday at Mirpur.

After the Mirpur Test, Yunus had hinted at a change.

"We need a coach who has an impact and influence on the team. You will soon see some changes. We are trying. We want a very strong team that can play quality and highly competitive team.

"We went close to beating India but it is tough to beat this team. We beat England and Australia in this ground, but India is a tougher side in these conditions."

"In the mainstream, motivation is important. We don't just want a good coach, but he has to be a mentor. There's less scope to teach them skills at this level, but the coach needs to review performances with the players after a series," Yunus said. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
India Tour Bangladesh 2022

India Tour Bangladesh 2022

