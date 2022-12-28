News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Will injured Cameron Green play in IPL 2023?

Will injured Cameron Green play in IPL 2023?

December 28, 2022 11:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Cameron Green

IMAGE: Cameron Green has been ruled out of the third and final match in Sydney to recover from a broken finger. Photograph: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green will not bowl for the rest of the second Test against South Africa in Melbourne and has been ruled out of the third and final match in Sydney to recover from a broken finger, the team said on Wednesday.

 

Green was struck in the right index finger by an Anrich Nortje ball and retired hurt late on day two at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

After finishing the Melbourne Test, Green will have a period of rest ahead of the tour of India, the team said.

Green, who was picked up for $2.12 million in the recent Indian Premier League auctions by Mumbai Indians, took a career-best five-wicket haul in the first innings at the MCG on day one.

Australia lead the series 1-0 after winning the opener in Brisbane by six wickets.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Pandya captain for SL T20s; Dhawan axed from ODIs
Pandya captain for SL T20s; Dhawan axed from ODIs
'Writing Warner off is probably the wrong thing to do'
'Writing Warner off is probably the wrong thing to do'
Can P T Usha Fix The IOA?
Can P T Usha Fix The IOA?
Banks' balance sheet grows in double digits
Banks' balance sheet grows in double digits
Boxing Day Test PHOTOS, Day 3: Australia vs S Africa
Boxing Day Test PHOTOS, Day 3: Australia vs S Africa
Mom, child returning from China test Covid +ve in TN
Mom, child returning from China test Covid +ve in TN
Home Alone On New Year's Eve? Try This!
Home Alone On New Year's Eve? Try This!

India Tour Bangladesh 2022

India Tour Bangladesh 2022

More like this

Boxing Day Test PHOTOS, Day 3: Australia vs S Africa

Boxing Day Test PHOTOS, Day 3: Australia vs S Africa

Pant, Dhoni Have An 'EPIC' Night

Pant, Dhoni Have An 'EPIC' Night

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances