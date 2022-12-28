News
New selectors: CAC may interview candidates on Dec 29

New selectors: CAC may interview candidates on Dec 29

Source: PTI
December 28, 2022 00:12 IST
Chetan Sharma

IMAGE: Chetan Sharma, the chairman of the previous selection committee, has a bright chance of being on the pruned list along with his central zone colleague Harvinder Singh. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), comprising Ashok Malhotra, Sulakshana Naik and Jatin Paranjpe, is likely to meet in Mumbai on December 29 to interview the prospective candidates for the new national selection panel.

It is understood that BCCI are in the process of shortlisting the names for the interview and the last committee's chairman Chetan Sharma has a bright chance of being on the pruned list along with his central zone colleague Harvinder Singh.

"If all goes well, on December 29, the CAC is supposed to meet physically in Mumbai and interview the shortlisted names," a BCCI source in the know-how of things told PTI on condition of anonymity.

 

Meanwhile, it is understood that Chetan and his committee has been given another week's extension and asked to cover this round of Ranji Trophy games.

Chetan and his colleague Harvinder were in Delhi to watch the home team's match against Tamil Nadu, while Sunil Joshi is in Hyderabad watching the game between Assam and Hyderabad.

"They were informed only yesterday that they need to cover this round," the source said.

However, it is understood that both Chetan and Harvinder are likely to be interviewed again by the CAC and both might continue from their respective zones.

Those in BCCI, who are tracking developments, believe that the board mandarins haven't found a lot of suitable names for the job as Rs 1.25 crore for the chairman and Rs 1 crore for other members isn't believed to be an attractive package to lure the best in the business.

"Chetan has a good chance of either being retained as the chairman or at least the North Zone representative if he is willing to work under the new chairman, whosoever it is.

The truth is BCCI is not getting any top names. It is not that they haven't sounded out anyone. If Chetan didn't have a chance, why would he apply? There must have been some assurances given," said a BCCI source.

Source: PTI
