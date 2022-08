The Indian cricket team warmed up at a training session at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli will be anxious to hit a 50 in India's first game in the Asia Cup on Sunday against Pakistan. All photographs: Francois Nel/Getty Images

IMAGE: Kohli and Hardik Pandya jog during the session.

IMAGE: India would like to erase memories of the last T20 game in Dubai against Pakistan in last year's World Cup where Babar Azam's team defeated Virat Kohli's side by 10 wickets.

