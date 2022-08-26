Afridi Wants To Be Like Pant!

As India and Pakistan prepare to begin their Asia Cup 2022 campaign in Dubai on Sunday evening, the camaraderie between the players remains strong.

Despite being ruled out of the Asia Cup because of injury, fast bowler Shaheen Afridi -- who snapped up the wickets of K L Rahul, Rohit Sharma when the two teams met in the T20 World Cup on October 24, 2021 -- has travelled with the Pakistani squad to the UAE for the Asia Cup.

The Pakistan Cricket Board shared a heartwarming video of Afridi meeting the Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, and Rahul.

Video: Kind courtesy PCB/Twitter

A few jokes seem to have been exchanged between the players, but Afridi's conversation with Pant has won the fans' hearts across both countries.

As Pant came to meet Afridi, the Pakistan pacer hilariously said, 'Yaar main soch raha hu aapki tarah bas batting shuru kar du, ek haath se chhakke lagaau (I'm thinking of becoming a batter like you, start hitting sixes with a single hand.'

To which Pant replied, 'Fast bowler ho toh effort lagaana padega sir! Compulsory hai (If you're a fast bowler, you have to put in efforts. It's compulsory).'

Pant then asked Afridi how long would it take for him to recover, to which Shaheen replied, '5 weeks'.