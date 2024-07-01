News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » The Champions Celebrate!

The Champions Celebrate!

By REDIFF CRICKET
July 01, 2024 11:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

As the final ball was bowled, emotions ran high at the Kensington Oval. Rohit Sharma was overcome with joy, collapsing to the ground and tapping the outfield as tears welled up in his eyes.

He was then seen taking a curious victory bite -- a mouthful of soil from the very pitch that witnessed India's triumph.

Virat Kohli was spotted having an animated video conversation with daughter Vamika and wife Anushka Sharma, making silly faces and blowing kisses at his phone.

 

IMAGE: Player of the Tournament Jasprit Bumrah holds aloft the World Cup.

 

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya's crucial strikes in the final overs helped India stage a stunning comeback in the final.

 

IMAGE: The Comeback Kings -- Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant.

 

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who retired from T20s after the victory. Photographs: ANI, Ash Allen/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Kohli and Pandya.

 

IMAGE: IPL team-mates Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav.

 

IMAGE: Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah.
 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
India's T20 World Cup Win: The IPL Effect
India's T20 World Cup Win: The IPL Effect
No Head Coach for India till SL series: Jay Shah
No Head Coach for India till SL series: Jay Shah
Hardik Reminds Fans: 'It Wasn't A Dream'
Hardik Reminds Fans: 'It Wasn't A Dream'
T20 WC MVP Crown Eludes Rohit
T20 WC MVP Crown Eludes Rohit
Growth, valuations support Ashok Leyland
Growth, valuations support Ashok Leyland
'Tax Relief For Middle Class Will...'
'Tax Relief For Middle Class Will...'
No Head Coach for India till SL series: Jay Shah
No Head Coach for India till SL series: Jay Shah

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

Rohit captain but no Kohli in WC Team of Tournament

Rohit captain but no Kohli in WC Team of Tournament

'Hey, Captain! You've Done It!'

'Hey, Captain! You've Done It!'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances