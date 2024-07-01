The Champions Celebrate!

As the final ball was bowled, emotions ran high at the Kensington Oval. Rohit Sharma was overcome with joy, collapsing to the ground and tapping the outfield as tears welled up in his eyes.



He was then seen taking a curious victory bite -- a mouthful of soil from the very pitch that witnessed India's triumph.

Virat Kohli was spotted having an animated video conversation with daughter Vamika and wife Anushka Sharma, making silly faces and blowing kisses at his phone.

IMAGE: Player of the Tournament Jasprit Bumrah holds aloft the World Cup.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya's crucial strikes in the final overs helped India stage a stunning comeback in the final.

IMAGE: The Comeback Kings -- Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who retired from T20s after the victory. Photographs: ANI, Ash Allen/Reuters

IMAGE: Kohli and Pandya.

IMAGE: IPL team-mates Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav.

IMAGE: Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah.