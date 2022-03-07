News
Fit-again Axar replaces Kuldeep for 2nd SL Test

Fit-again Axar replaces Kuldeep for 2nd SL Test

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
March 07, 2022 15:54 IST
Axar Patel

IMAGE: Axar Patel had been recovering from a shin injury that had forced him to miss the South Africa tour and the T20 series against West India. He had also tested positive for COVID-19 recently. Photograph: Surjeet Yadav/Getty Images

Fit-again all-rounder Axar Patel has replaced left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav for the second Test against Sri Lanka, starting in Bengaluru on Saturday.

 

The Indian team management has released Kuldeep from the squad.

Axar had been recovering from a shin injury that had forced him to miss the South Africa tour and the T20 series against West India. He had also tested positive for COVID-19 recently.

"Axar was the first choice but had to undergo recovery and hence Kuldeep was a back up," a BCCI source said.

"Now Axar is fit and back so Kuldeep has been released," the source added.

At the time of announcing the squad for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, the BCCI had said Axar was expected to be fit for the second match.

Kuldeep last played a Test in February 2021.

India lead the two-match series against Sri Lanka 1-0, after winning the first game by an innings and 222 runs.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

