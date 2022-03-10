Team India Ready For Pink Ball Test

The Indian players geared up for the day-night second Test against Sri Lanka as they practiced with the pink ball in Bengaluru on Wednesday.
India will aim for a series whitewash in the second Test, starting on Saturday, after they defeated Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs in the first match in Mohali.
'Getting Pink Ball Ready', BCCI tweeted on Wednesday.
India last played a pink ball Test a year ago when they beat England by 10 wickets in a low-scoring game at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, which finished inside two days.
India have played three pink ball Tests so far, winning two at home, losing one in Australia.
Check out India's training session in Bengaluru: