Rediff.com  » Cricket » Team India Ready For Pink Ball Test

Team India Ready For Pink Ball Test

By Rediff Cricket
March 10, 2022 12:17 IST
IMAGE: Fit-again Axar Patel is all smiles during India's training session in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI
 

The Indian players geared up for the day-night second Test against Sri Lanka as they practiced with the pink ball in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

India will aim for a series whitewash in the second Test, starting on Saturday, after they defeated Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs in the first match in Mohali.

'Getting Pink Ball Ready', BCCI tweeted on Wednesday.

India last played a pink ball Test a year ago when they beat England by 10 wickets in a low-scoring game at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, which finished inside two days.

India have played three pink ball Tests so far, winning two at home, losing one in Australia.

Check out India's training session in Bengaluru:

IMAGE: Virat Kohli will hope to score a century at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru, a ground where he has played often for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Photograph: BCCI

 

IMAGE: Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj, also an RCB player, is likely to play the second Test. Photograph: BCCI

 

IMAGE: Hanuma Vihari. Photograph: BCCI

 

IMAGE: Off-spinner Jayant Yadav may make way for Axar Patel. Photograph: BCCI

 

IMAGE: With Mayank Agarwal familiar with the conditions at his home ground, Shubman Gill is unlikely to play the second Test. Photograph: BCCI
Rediff Cricket
