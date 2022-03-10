News
Bengaluru Test: Full attendance allowed at Chinnaswamy

Bengaluru Test: Full attendance allowed at Chinnaswamy

Source: PTI
March 10, 2022 23:49 IST
The Chinnaswamy Stadium will host a capacity crowd for the 2nd Test starting Saturday,

IMAGE: The Chinnaswamy Stadium will host a capacity crowd for the 2nd Test starting Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

The second Test between India and Sri Lanka, a pink ball game starting in Bengaluru on Saturday, could witness a full house after the Karnataka State Cricket Association on Thursday allowed 100 percent crowd attendance for the match owing to sharp decline in COVID-19 cases and high demand for tickets.

 

 "KSCA is happy to inform that there has been very good response for viewership of the India vs Sri Lanka Day-Night Test cricket match being played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore from 12-16 March, 2022.

"Considering the high volume of response and since there are no further restrictions for spectators, KSCA will be opening up sale of tickets for full capacity of the stadium," KSCA treasurer Vinay Mruthyunjaya said in a statement.

The prices of the tickets per day has been kept at Rs 1250 (Grand Terrace), Rs 750 (E-Executive), Rs 500 (D Corporate) and Rs 100 respectively.

In the first Test between India and Sri Lanka, which was also Virat Kohli's landmark 100th Test, 50 percent crowd capacity was allowed at the PCA Stadium in Mohali.

