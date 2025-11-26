Team India Now Has A Colour Partner!

IMAGE: Asian Paints signed up as Indian cricket's official colour partner for three years, covering a total of 110 matches. Photograph: ANI Photo

Paint and decor brand Asian Paints has partnered with the Board of Control for Cricket in India as an official colour partner for three years, covering 110 matches for Team India, for an undisclosed amount.



With this association, announced on Tuesday, Asian Paints joins other brands like Reliance Industrie' Campa, SBI Life and Atomberg Technologies in the official partners segment. The partnership includes men's, women's and domestic series played in the country, according to the release issued by the company.

Apart from this, it includes on-ground engagement and digital activations like the setting up of a fan cam named The Asian Paints Colour Cam to showcase the most colourful fans.



"Given the fact that cricket reaches so many homes that today, through this whole property of being an official colour partner, we could be part of every Indian home. It appropriates the whole preposition of har ghar (every household), which is the core to our overall brand in terms of how we look at it," Amit Syngle, MD & CEO, Asian Paints, told Business Standard, on the sidelines of the press conference at BCCI's office in Mumbai.

Cricket, Syngle added, will remain a strong sport in terms of engagement, fan frenzy, and viewership, with the company having a huge popularity in countries like Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal and other countries, stretching to some parts of the Middle East.



"I feel that as we go ahead, possibly this is a great property and a great investment, and we would possibly see that while we are open to any format (in cricket) which kind of comes in or any other game (any other sport) which comes up, but this will remain as a core in terms of looking at investing," said Syngle.

Meanwhile, Devajit Saikia, the BCCI secretary, said that Asian Paints' legacy of adding colour and emotion to people's lives complements the spirit of Indian cricket. Together, he added that BCCI and Asian Paints look forward to creating experiences for fans across the country.



This announcement comes at a time when two major International Cricket Council tournaments are expected to happen next year, with the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2026 and ICC women's T20 World Cup.