'T20 WC final in Ahmedabad... Why not in Mumbai?'

IMAGE: According to Aaditya Thackeray, some other venues in India are also capable of hosting the final of the T20 World Cup. Photograph: ANI Photo

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday targeted the International Cricket Council (ICC) for choosing Ahmedabad as the venue for next year's T20 Cricket World Cup final, and alleged politics of favouritism.

The ICC has announced that the final will take place in either Ahmedabad or Colombo, depending on Pakistan's qualification.

The Indian government has barred all bilateral sporting engagements with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack in April this year, but has permitted contests between the two nations in multinational events.

In a post on 'X', Thackeray asked why Mumbai can't be the venue for the summit clash.

"So the T20 World Cup fixture is out. Guess where the Final is scheduled? Ahmedabad. What's this fascination of pulling every single final there? Has this been a traditional cricket venue? Why not Mumbai? Wankhede (stadium in Mumbai) will be the absolute best venue for a T20 World Cup final. Remember 2011? The one in Ahmedabad has already hosted a World Cup final. Expecting the @ICC not to indulge in politics and favouritism," said the former state minister.

Thackeray maintained some other venues in India are also capable of hosting the final.

"Likewise, Eden Gardens - Kolkata, MA Chidambaram Stadium - Chennai, IS Bindra - Mohali' -- all of these are good to host the T20 World Cup final. But due to this politics of favouritism, we face injustice," he said.

The Wankhede Stadium in south Mumbai has a seating capacity of 33,500, while the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad can host 1.32 lakh spectators.

Eight venues -- five in India and three in Sri Lanka -- will host the 55 matches of the tournament, the schedule of which was unveiled on Tuesday.

The 20-team tournament, which includes debutants Italy, will be divided into four groups of five with eight teams progressing to the Super Eight stage.

Four teams will then make the semifinals, slated to be held in Kolkata or Colombo and Mumbai.