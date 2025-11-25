HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Clash In Colombo

India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Clash In Colombo

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read
November 25, 2025 11:01 IST

Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Agha

IMAGE: India Captain Suryakumar Yadav with Pakistan Skipper Salman Agha at the toss during the Asia Cup final in Dubai, September 28, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

India and Pakistan are set to renew their rivalry when the two teams clash in the T20 World Cup in Colombo on February 15.

'The marquee contest -- the first time the two teams are meeting since three heated contests at the 2025 Asia Cup -- will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium and is India's third group match,' reported ESPNCricinfo.

'India and Pakistan have been grouped along with USA, Netherlands and Namibia.'

This will be their first encounter after the controversy-filled the Asia Cup earlier this year, in which India refused to shake hands with the Pakistan players. India, who beat Pakistan by five wickets in the final in Dubai to win the Asia Cup, also refused to accept the trophy from Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as Asian Cricket Council and Pakistan Cricket Board chairman.

Defending champions India will play their first match against the USA in Mumbai on February 7 on the opening day of the mega-event.

Their next match is against Namibia in Delhi on February 12 followed by the high-profile game against Pakistan with their final group match against The Netherlands in Ahmedabad on February 18.

The 2026 men's T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, will be held from February 7 to March 8 with the 20

participating teams divided into five groups of four each.

The two top placed teams will progress to the Super Eights followed by the semi-finals and the final.

Pakistan will play all their games in Sri Lanka and the semi-final and final venues will also be played in the same county if they qualify.

 

India and Pakistan, who have not played a bilateral series since 2013, will continue to meet at neutral venues when either nation hosts an ICC event, the governing body announced in December.

India played all their matches in Dubai when Pakistan hosted the men's Champions Trophy this year, including the final which they won. Pakistan women's team also played their matches in the ODI World Cup, hosted by India, in Colombo.

REDIFF CRICKET
