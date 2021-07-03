Team India enjoy freedom from quarantine in Colombo

July 03, 2021 13:52 IST

IMAGE: The Indian players enjoy in the pool in Colombo. Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy BCCI/Twitter

The Indian team enjoyed an off day before heading to the nets in Colombo to prepare for the limited overs series against Sri Lanka, starting on July 13.

The players were seen playing football, water polo and other outdoor games in the lawns of their team hotel in Colombo.

'Out of quarantine Fun activities. TeamIndia made the most out of their day off post quarantine before they headed to the nets in Colombo,' BCCI captioned the video on Twitter on Saturday.

Coach Rahul Dravid expressed relief at getting out in the open after spending 18 days in quarantine.

'Just a little bit of fun, the guys getting together. The guys have been cooked up in their rooms for 18 days, it is not easy. Honestly, it is just nice to be out,' Dravid said.

The Shikhar Dhawan-led team spent 14 days in quarantine in Mumbai followed by another three days in hard quarantine upon landing on Colombo.

'It has been nearly 17-18 days that we have been in some sort of quarantine. Really good for the boys to get out and just get moving a little bit. A nice little area in front of the lawn before we practice tomorrow, we have an open space,' Dravid added.

Vice-Captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar said the focus is on team bonding ahead of the uthree-match ODI series and as many T20Is.

'Everyone was excited to come out, fun activities are happening. Everyone is enjoying it, this is the first day that we have gotten out and it is important that team bonding happens.'