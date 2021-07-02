News
Dhawan-led Indian team starts training in Sri Lanka

Dhawan-led Indian team starts training in Sri Lanka

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
July 02, 2021 17:26 IST
Shikhar Dhawan

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan with Rahul Dravid. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

The Indian cricket team on Friday underwent its first training session ahead of the limited series against hosts Sri Lanka from July 13.

India had arrived in Sri Lanka on Monday following which they the players quarantined in their room for three days.

Team India

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI/Twitter

The side is being led by senior batsman Shikhar Dhawan and coached by NCA head Rahul Dravid.

 

Team India

The series is India's last before the T20 World Cup in October-November. The squad has as many as six uncapped players including Chetan Sakariya, K Gowtham, Nitish Rana, Devdutt Padikkal, Varun Chakaravarth and Ruturaj Gaekwad.

It is also an important assignment for the likes of Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav who are looking to secure their place in the World Cup squad.
India play three ODIs and as many T20Is.

Team India

Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya.

Net Bowlers: Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
World Test Championship - 2021

World Test Championship - 2021

