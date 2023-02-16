Team India change hotel in Delhi; Kohli not with squad

IMAGE: After a thumping victory in the first Test, India take on Australia in the second match of the series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Friday. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

A dearth of five-star hotel rooms due to the G20 Summit and wedding season has forced Team India to abruptly move from their regular hotel in Delhi ahead of the second Test against Australia.

The second match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series begins at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday. Delhi is hosting its first Test since December 2017.

The Indian cricket team usually stays at Taj Palace or ITC Maurya in Delhi, but this time they are put up at Hotel Leela in Karkarduma, according to sources.

"This time team is staying in a different hotel which is in another part of Delhi; the hotel is in Karkarduma as we didn't get a stay in ITC Maurya or Taj. This happened because of the heavy wedding season and G20," a source told ANI.

Virat Kohli isn't staying with the team. The former India captain, whose family resides in Delhi, decided to spend some quality time with his folks for a few days at his house in Gurugram.

While India posted 400 runs in the first innings of the opening Test against Australia, Kohli struggled with the bat, scoring just 12 runs off off 26 balls.

Merely two sessions of play were needed to achieve a result on the third day of the Test as India took a 1-0 lead in Nagpur.

After stretching their lead to over 200 runs, India bowled out Australia for 91 in about a session to win the Test by innings and 132 runs.

Ravindra Jadeja was the 'Player of the Match' after bowling figures of 7-81 and 70 runs with the willow.

Teams:

Australia: Pat Cummins (Captain), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vice-captain), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson and David Warner.

India: (for the first two Tests) Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav and Suryakumar Yadav.