Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ind vs Aus: Tickets for Delhi's Test 'sold out'

Ind vs Aus: Tickets for Delhi's Test 'sold out'

Source: PTI
February 14, 2023 14:12 IST
DDCA

IMAGE: Delhi is hosting its first Test since December 2017. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

The second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia beginning here on Friday is set to be played in front of a packed house.

Delhi is hosting its first Test since December 2017. India won the opening Test in Nagpur inside three days to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

"The tickets are sold out and we are expecting a full house. There is a lot of interest since a Test match is being played in Delhi after a long time," DDCA joint secretary Rajan Manchanda told PTI on Tuesday.

 

The Arun Jaitley Stadium roughly has a seating capacity of 40,000.

A total of 24,000 tickets were put on sale while 8000 were distributed among the DDCA members, which is the norm. The remaining seats will be used for the dignitaries attending the game.

A section of the stands is also reserved for families providing security for the game.

The series opener in Nagpur also attracted a healthy crowd, making it a good advert for Test cricket. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Iyer set to miss 2nd Test; Bumrah not to be rushed
These batters will upstage Kolhi and Rohit
Why Jemimah contemplated quitting cricket last year
Pulwama Martyrs: Always Remembered
Wholesale price based inflation eased to 4.73% in Jan
What if LTTE's Prabhakaran were alive...
Income Tax conducts 'survey' at BBC offices in India
'200% Sure Shami Can't Do Match-fixing'

Nagpur Pitch: Healey Slams India

Nagpur Pitch: Healey Slams India

