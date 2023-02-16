Cummins, Smith Scrutinise Delhi Pitch

IMAGE: Australian Captain Pat Cummins and David Warner at a practice session ahead of the 2nd Test between India and Australia at the Arun Jaitley stadium in New Delhi. Photograph: PTI

Australia lost the first Test by an innings and 132 runs in three days in Nagpur. The visitors are leaving no stone unturned for the second Test in Delhi.

IMAGE: Steve Smith checks the pitch. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

David Warner and Steve Smith spent a lot of time reading the surface before hitting the nets.

IMAGE: Mitchell Starc, who may return to the Australian team for the second Test, said the pitch looked dry. Photograph: PTI

Australia have been laid low by injuries to key players including Mitchell Starc and all-rounder Cameron Green.

IMAGE: Steve Smith and David Warner spent time studying the pitch. Photograph: PTI

Warner, who was bowled by a zinger from Mohammad Shami in the first innings pf the Nagpur Test and fared poorly in the second, and Smith, who looked the best of the Australian batters in the first Test, trained on a centre-wicket strip. Green also batted for over an hour.

Talking about the surface at the Arun Jaitley stadium, Starc said, 'Having a look the last couple of days it looks like it's prepared pretty similar (to Nagpur). It looks pretty dry.'

IMAGE: Todd Murphy is expected to star again for Australia, having taken seven wickets in his debut Test at Nagpur. Photograph: PTI

"The groundsman said the nets look pretty similar and the two days we trained on were real low and took a lot of turn. If that's an indication, then that's what it's going to be like."