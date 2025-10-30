HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Tea before lunch? Guwahati Test may break tradition

Tea before lunch? Guwahati Test may break tradition

October 30, 2025 16:44 IST

Guwahati stadium

IMAGE: Unlike Test matches in India, which start at 9:30 am and whose scheduled close of play is 4:30 pm, the game in Guwahati will begin at 9 am and end at 4 pm. Photograph: BCCI

The second Test between India and South Africa, scheduled in Guwahati's Barsapara and starting November 22, might feature a swapping of breaks with tea taken after the first session and lunch being called during the second session in order to counter the early sunset during the winter months in eastern India.

 

Unlike Test matches in India, which start at 9:30 am and whose scheduled close of play is 4:30 pm, the game in Guwahati will begin at 9 am and end at 4 pm.

"There is a possibility that first break will be tea break from 11 am to 11:20 am while lunch could be taken at 1:20 pm to 2 pm. The post tea session will be from 2 pm to 4 pm. In Guwahati, normally the sun sets by 4:15 pm. Swapping breaks is a possibility that could be included in the playing conditions," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

When an Assam Cricket Association (ACA) official was contacted, he said: "We haven't yet got any official notification from the BCCI. We can confirm that Assam's home Ranji Trophy games starts at 8:45 am and ends at 3:45 pm. The first break is lunch at 11:15 am."

