Fitter Pant Returns to Cricket... In Kohli's No 18 Jersey

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 30, 2025 15:37 IST

Rishabh Pant

IMAGE: Screengrab of Rishabh Pant looking super fit after a three-month injury layoff, and taking the field for India A against South Africa A.

Rishabh Pant marked his much-awaited return to competitive cricket on Thursday and did so in style.

The India wicketkeeper-batter, looking super fit after a three-month injury layoff, took the field for India A against South Africa A at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

But what truly set social media abuzz wasn’t just Pant’s comeback, it was his jersey. The India A captain was spotted wearing the iconic No. 18, the number long associated with Virat Kohli, who retired from Test cricket in May this year.

 

Kohli’s Test retirement had left fans emotional, with many urging the BCCI to retire his jersey number as was done for Sachin Tendulkar (10) and MS Dhoni (7). However, with no official move from the board, the number remains in circulation, and Pant’s choice instantly triggered speculation that he may have switched from his traditional No. 17.

This isn’t the first time Kohli’s No. 18 has reappeared since his Test farewell. In June, pacer Mukesh Kumar wore the same number for India A, prompting fan backlash before BCCI officials clarified that India A jerseys are not fixed and can carry any number.

For Pant, though, the sight of him back in action — fit, confident, and once again at the heart of the game, may be the best sign yet ahead of India’s home Test series next month.

