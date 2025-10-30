HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Have You Seen Jitesh Sharma's 'Raksha Kavach' Yet?

Have You Seen Jitesh Sharma's 'Raksha Kavach' Yet?

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 30, 2025 14:40 IST

x

Jitesh Sharma

IMAGE: Jitesh Sharma calls hoodie and gloves his ‘Raksha Kavach’. Photograph and video: BCCI/X

A biting Canberra chill couldn’t stop Team India from getting down to business ahead of the first T20I against Australia.

 

Braving cold winds and light drizzle, the players trained in layered hoodies and gloves as the BCCI’s latest video showed them battling the elements with smiles and sharp reflexes during a spirited fielding session, as fielding coach T Dilip tested them with some sharp catching drills.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav, his deputy Shubman Gill, and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah were all in action.

 

Towards the end of the video, backup wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma perfectly summed up the frosty challenge clutching his hoodie tightly around his ears and showing off his thin gloves.

‘Mazaa aya, lekin bahut jyada thand hai. Ye mere raksha kavach (it was great fun, but it is very cold out here. These are my protective shields),’ said Jitesh with a grin, as a light drizzle in the background made conditions even tougher.

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Shreyas Iyer Shares Health Update
Shreyas Iyer Shares Health Update
Big Blow! Shreyas Iyer Out 2 Months, WC Hopes Hit Hard
Big Blow! Shreyas Iyer Out 2 Months, WC Hopes Hit Hard
'Once I Get A Wicket, I Want To Show The World My Joy'
'Once I Get A Wicket, I Want To Show The World My Joy'
Another cricket tragedy: Teen killed in Hughes-like hit
Another cricket tragedy: Teen killed in Hughes-like hit
'Rohit Is A Certainty For 2027 World Cup'
'Rohit Is A Certainty For 2027 World Cup'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Destinations To Celebrate The Ultimate Halloween

webstory image 2

10-Min Recipe: Mayur's Thecha Paneer

webstory image 3

8 Stunning Indian Forts That Became Stunning Hotels

VIDEOS

Migratory Flamingos Transform Thoothukudi's Coast into a Scenic Wonderland1:03

Migratory Flamingos Transform Thoothukudi's Coast into a...

How world famous 'Giant Tortoise' became a symbol of India-Seychelles friendship 5:16

How world famous 'Giant Tortoise' became a symbol of...

Heavy rainfall leads to severe waterlogging in Warangal due to Cyclone Montha4:28

Heavy rainfall leads to severe waterlogging in Warangal...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO