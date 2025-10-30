Have You Seen Jitesh Sharma's 'Raksha Kavach' Yet?

IMAGE: Jitesh Sharma calls hoodie and gloves his ‘Raksha Kavach’. Photograph and video: BCCI/X

A biting Canberra chill couldn’t stop Team India from getting down to business ahead of the first T20I against Australia.

Braving cold winds and light drizzle, the players trained in layered hoodies and gloves as the BCCI’s latest video showed them battling the elements with smiles and sharp reflexes during a spirited fielding session, as fielding coach T Dilip tested them with some sharp catching drills.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav, his deputy Shubman Gill, and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah were all in action.

Towards the end of the video, backup wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma perfectly summed up the frosty challenge clutching his hoodie tightly around his ears and showing off his thin gloves.

‘Mazaa aya, lekin bahut jyada thand hai. Ye mere raksha kavach (it was great fun, but it is very cold out here. These are my protective shields),’ said Jitesh with a grin, as a light drizzle in the background made conditions even tougher.