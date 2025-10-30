Why India, Australia players are donning black armbands





IMAGE: The Indian cricket team during the national anthem before their Women's World Cup semi-final against Australia in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI Women

India and Australia players on Thursday wore black armbands during their Women's World Cup semi-final as a tribute to teen cricketer Ben Austin, who passed away after being hit by a ball during training.

'Both teams are wearing black armbands today to pay their respects to 17-year-old Melbourne cricketer Ben Austin, who sadly passed away following an accident while batting in the nets on Tuesday night,' BCCI tweeted on Thursday.

The 17-year-old Austin was hit in the neck while batting at the Ferntree Gully Cricket Club in suburban Melbourne on Tuesday.

Austin was batting against fast bowlers in the nets ahead of a T20 match when he suffered the fatal blow in front of his teammates.

After the incident, Austin was put on ventilator but he succumbed to his injury, which revoked the memories of Australian cricketer Phil Hughes' tragic death in 2014.