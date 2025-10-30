HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Why India, Australia players are donning black armbands

Why India, Australia players are donning black armbands

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 30, 2025 16:07 IST

x


The Indian cricket team during the national anthem before their Women's World Cup semi-final against Australia in Navi Mumbai on Thursday

IMAGE: The Indian cricket team during the national anthem before their Women's World Cup semi-final against Australia in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI Women

India and Australia players on Thursday wore black armbands during their Women's World Cup semi-final as a tribute to teen cricketer Ben Austin, who passed away after being hit by a ball during training.

 

'Both teams are wearing black armbands today to pay their respects to 17-year-old Melbourne cricketer Ben Austin, who sadly passed away following an accident while batting in the nets on Tuesday night,' BCCI tweeted on Thursday.

The 17-year-old Austin was hit in the neck while batting at the Ferntree Gully Cricket Club in suburban Melbourne on Tuesday.

Austin was batting against fast bowlers in the nets ahead of a T20 match when he suffered the fatal blow in front of his teammates.

After the incident, Austin was put on ventilator but he succumbed to his injury, which revoked the memories of Australian cricketer Phil Hughes' tragic death in 2014.

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: Kareena wishes Indian players before ICC WC semis
PIX: Kareena wishes Indian players before ICC WC semis
Another cricket tragedy: Teen killed in Hughes-like hit
Another cricket tragedy: Teen killed in Hughes-like hit
'God has sent...' Shafali vows to make chance count
'God has sent...' Shafali vows to make chance count
Shami reminds selectors of his worth with another fifer
Shami reminds selectors of his worth with another fifer
Mandhana Still World No 1 In ODIs!
Mandhana Still World No 1 In ODIs!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Destinations To Celebrate The Ultimate Halloween

webstory image 2

10-Min Recipe: Mayur's Thecha Paneer

webstory image 3

8 Stunning Indian Forts That Became Stunning Hotels

VIDEOS

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh leaves for Malaysia1:25

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh leaves for Malaysia

3 BJP MLAs thrown out of J& K assembly for creating ruckus7:25

3 BJP MLAs thrown out of J& K assembly for creating...

Migratory Flamingos Transform Thoothukudi's Coast into a Scenic Wonderland1:03

Migratory Flamingos Transform Thoothukudi's Coast into a...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO