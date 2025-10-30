HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Shreyas Iyer Shares Health Update

Shreyas Iyer Shares Health Update

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
October 30, 2025
October 30, 2025 11:23 IST

'I'm currently in recovery process and getting better, every passing day'

Shreyas Iyer

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer had sustained a lower left rib cage injury while attempting a difficult running catch to dismiss Alex Carey off Harshit Rana's bowling last Saturday.Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Star Indian batter Shreyas Iyer on Thursday said he is "on the road to recovery and getting better every passing day" after sustaining a ruptured spleen and rib cage injury during the third ODI against Australia.

 

The 30-year-old had sustained a lower left rib cage injury while attempting a difficult running catch to dismiss Alex Carey off Harshit Rana's bowling last Saturday.

"I'm currently in recovery process and getting better, every passing day," Iyer posted on his X and Instagram account for the first time since sustaining the injury.

"I'm deeply grateful to see all the kind wishes and support I've received - it truly means a lot. Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts," he added.

Shreyas Iyer

Though Iyer, who is India's ODI vice-captain, initially walked off the field with assistance from the physio, but his condition deteriorated later as his vital parameters dropped, prompting immediate hospitalisation.

Subsequent tests revealed internal bleeding caused by a laceration in the spleen, following which he was admitted to the ICU for close monitoring.

The BCCI on Tuesday confirmed that Iyer's condition had stabilized and he was moved out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

"The injury was promptly identified, and the bleeding was immediately arrested. His condition is now stable, and he continues to be under observation. A repeat scan done on Tuesday, 28th October, has shown significant improvement, and Shreyas is on the road to recovery," said the BCCI in a statement.

"The BCCI Medical Team, in consultation with specialists in Sydney and India, will continue to monitor his progress."

Initially, Iyer was expected to be out of action for about three weeks, but now it appears the recovery period may be longer.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
