Tata Motors to gift latest model to Women in Blue

Tata Motors to gift latest model to Women in Blue

November 05, 2025 20:18 IST

The Women in Blue, who ended their decades-long wait for a global title by lifting the ODI World Cup trophy, continue to bask in glory as accolades, gifts, and prizes pour in from all corners. 

A day after the historic win, the BCCI announced a cash reward of Rs 51 crore (Rs 510 millions) for the players, support staff and selection committee, triggering a fresh wave of rewards.

Surat-based industrialist and Rajya Sabha MP Govind Dholakia has promised to gift diamond jewellery and solar panels to all players while various state governments have showered local members from the squad with individual cash prizes.

 

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles is the latest to come forward to honour them as the company has decided to present the team members with the soon-to-be-launched Tata Sierra.

The company will be gifting the top-end model to each member of the squad, a release said.

"The Indian women’s cricket team has made the entire nation proud with their extraordinary performance and remarkable win. Their journey stands as a true testament to determination and the power of belief, qualities that inspire every Indian. This is our salute to their spirit and the pride they have brought to the nation," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles MD and CEO Shailesh Chandra was quoted as saying by the release.

