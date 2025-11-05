Will RCB have a new owner ahead of IPL 2026?

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
November 05, 2025 19:50 IST

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Sports Pvt Ltd "has been a valuable and strategic asset" but is "non-core" to United Spirits' alcobev business, Diageo CEO Praveen Someshwar said in an exchange filing. Photograph: BCCI

Diageo's India arm will begin a strategic review of its investment in a unit which owns the IPL team Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the spirits maker said on Wednesday as it focuses on its core alcohol business.

United Spirits Ltd sells brands such as "Royal Challenge" whisky and "Smirnoff" vodka. It has benefited from affluent Indians splurging on premium products including high-priced liquor to watches and jewellery.

RCB competes in the IPL and Women's Premier League -- the annual T20

leagues hosted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India. Earlier this year, the men's team won its first IPL title in the history of the tournament, while the women's team won its title in 2024.

Royal Challengers Sports Pvt Ltd "has been a valuable and strategic asset" but is "non-core" to United Spirits' alcobev business, CEO Praveen Someshwar said in an exchange filing. The firm will continue to review its India portfolio, he added.

 

The company did not disclose details of its investment in Royal Challengers Sports. Diageo was seeking a valuation of about $2 billion for the team earlier this year, according to media reports.

The sports business accounted for 8.3% of United Spirits' total core profit for the year ended March 31, 2025.

United Spirits said the review process will be completed by March 31 next year.

Source: REUTERS
