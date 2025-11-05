HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
No Rohit, Kohli in India A squad for SA A series

November 05, 2025 18:40 IST

Tilak Varma will captain the 14-member squad while Ruturaj Gaikwad has been named his deputy.

IMAGE: The selectors opted to exclude both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from the India A squad for the ODI series against South Africa A. Photograph: BCCI

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who returned to international cricket for the three-match ODI series against Australia recently, were not considered for India A's three-match one-day series against the touring South Africa A side, beginning in Rajkot on November 13. 

Tilak Varma will captain the 14-member squad while Ruturaj Gaikwad has been named his deputy.

The side also features Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Arshdeep Singh, and Harshit Rana.

Rohit and Virat, who are currently active only in the ODI format following their retirements from Tests and T20s, were expected to feature in the day/night fixtures for more match-time, but the BCCI selectors chose not to draft them into the reserves squad.

The veteran duo, who made their comeback after an eight-month break since the Champions Trophy, were impressive in the away ODI series against the Australians after early hiccups.

 

Rohit, after falling for 8 in the first outing, roared back into form with scores of 73 and 121 not out in the second and third ODIs, and won the the 'Player of the Series' award.

Kohli, on the other hand, registered a pair in the first two matches before slamming an unbeaten 74 in the third match. The two might have featured in the India A squad had they not performed well Down Under.

India A’s squad: Tilak Varma (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (Vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper), Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Vipraj Nigam, Manav Suthar, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Prabhsimran Singh (Wicketkeeper).

