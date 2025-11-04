World Champions Set For Brand Windfall

'For the women who enabled this victory, the moment has turbocharged their brand value, and rightfully so.'

IMAGE: World champions Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, and Jemimah Rodrigues are poised to see an uplift of 25 to 35 per cent in brand value. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

When the winning catch nestled into Captain Harmanpreet Kaur's palms around Sunday midnight, the ball wasn't just a piece of stitched leather anymore. It became part of history -- the moment India's women cricketers claimed their maiden ODI World Cup and, in doing so, set the stage for a surge in their brand value.

For millions watching, it was a watershed, recalling 1983, when Kapil Dev's men rewrote India's cricketing story. Now, more than four decades later, it's the women changing the script, and perhaps for good.



With their commanding victory over South Africa in the final, the brand value of India's leading women cricketers is set to soar by as much as 35 per cent.

IMAGE: Captain Harmanpreet Kaur with the World Cup Trophy at the Gateway of India in Mumbai. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

The triumph, built on steel and flair, was powered by standout performances from Deepti Sharma (Player of the Tournament) and Shafali Verma (Player of the Match). Both dazzled with bat and ball to steer India past the Proteas by 52 runs.

Vishal Jaison, cofounder of Baseline Ventures, a sports marketing, entertainment and brand licensing firm, said the brand value of players like Sharma, Verma, and Jemimah Rodrigues, who famously struck an unbeaten 127 to humble four-time champions Australia in the semi-final, could each see a boost of 20 to 30 per cent.



According to industry experts, the glass ceiling for endorsements has been shattered. There is no limit anymore, they noted, adding, women cricketers aren't restricted to beauty or fashion deals; brands in banking, fintech, and technology are lining up too.

"This is a landmark moment in women's cricket," said Jaison. "Not just for the achievement, but also for the number of kids who'll be inspired to take up sports because of it. For the women who enabled this victory, the moment has turbocharged their brand value, and rightfully so."

IMAGE: Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana are set to witness a huge surge in their brand worth. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Senior players like Harmanpreet Kaur and Vice-Captain Smriti Mandhana could see a minimum 30 per cent surge in their brand worth, Jaison added.



Mandhana's net worth, according to reports, is estimated between Rs 32 crore and Rs 35 crore, while Harmanpreet's stands around Rs 25 crore.

For comparison, Virat Kohli remains India's most valued celebrity brand at $231.1 million (over Rs 2,000 crore), according to Kroll's 2024 ranking, with Mahendra Singh Dhoni following at $102.9 million (over Rs 900 crore).



N Chandramouli, chief executive officer of TRA Research, echoed the optimism. Harmanpreet, Mandhana, Sharma, Verma, and Rodrigues, he said, are poised to see an uplift of 25 to 35 per cent in brand value.

IMAGE: Deepti Sharma, the World Cup's leading wicket-taker who took a magnificent 5/39 in the final, was named the Player of the Tournament. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

While the gap between the men's and women's earnings remains wide, Chandramouli predicted a narrowing over the next 12 to 24 months, provided the women sustain their world-beating form.

"The uptick in brand value will almost certainly last longer and be more sustained," said Bhairav Shanth, co-founder of ITW Universe, a sports and media consultancy. "This feels like the 1983 or 2007 moment for the women's team."

"This is a huge triumph on the world stage that provides impetus to the entire ecosystem. Sustained performance is what ultimately drives enduring brand value."

IMAGE: Jemimah Rodrigues hit a match-winning century against Australia in the semi-final. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Not everyone, however, believes the commercial tide will turn overnight.

Sandeep Goyal, chairman of the advertising agency Rediffusion, cautioned that endorsement success hinges on public recognition. A player has to cross a minimum threshold in terms of visibility and recall, he said.

Even after P V Sindhu won two Olympic medals, 90 per cent of people still couldn't identify her, reminded Goyal, adding, when cricketer Shubman Gill appeared on hoardings, his name had to be printed alongside his image for audiences to connect.