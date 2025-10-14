HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Gambhir calls Srikkanth's attack on Harshit Rana 'shameful'

Gambhir calls Srikkanth's attack on Harshit Rana 'shameful'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read
Last updated on: October 14, 2025 12:32 IST

'It's shameful that someone wanting to run his YouTube channel is targeting a 23-year-old.

Gautam Gambhir with Harshit Rana during IPL 2024

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir with Harshit Rana during IPL 2024. Photograph: BCCI

India head coach Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday hit back at former captain Kris Srikkanth for alleging that pace bowler Harshit Rana has been picked in the ODI squad for the tour of Australia for being his "yes man".

Srikkanth had alleged on his YouTube Channel that Rana was in the national side only because of Gambhir.

"It's shameful that someone wanting to run his YouTube channel is targeting a 23-year-old. If you want to target me, do it. I can handle it, but trolling a 23-year-old kid for YouTube views is shameful," said Gambhir in the press conference that followed India's 2-0 Test series triumph over the West Indies in New Delhi.

 

"His (Rana's) father is not a selector. He has played cricket on his own merit. Don't target these young boys," he added.

India defeated West Indies by seven wickets in the second game in New Delhi.

Srikkanth had stated that Rana, whose association with Gambhir goes back to their stint with IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders, made it to the Indian ODI squad for Australia only because of his equation with Gambhir.

"There is only one member, Harshit Rana...nobody knows why he is there in the team. Best is to be like Harshit Rana and be a constant yes man to Gambhir to be selected (in the side)," Srikkanth had said recently.

Delhi cricketer Rana, who has played two Tests, five ODIs and three T20 Internationals since Gambhir took over last year, recently turned up in an Asia Cup match that India won.

The three-match ODI series against Australia starts from October 19.

 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
Gill tastes first Test series success as India beat WI
Gill explains why India enforced follow-on
PIX: India down Windies to complete series sweep
Root ready to break century drought in Australia
Crisis man, Head Coach Gambhir turns 44!
