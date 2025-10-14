HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Root ready to break century drought in Australia

Root ready to break century drought in Australia

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 14, 2025 12:06 IST

x

Joe Root is eyeing big runs in Australia in the upcoming Ashes

IMAGE: Joe Root is eyeing big runs in Australia in the upcoming Ashes. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Joe Root has failed to score a century in 27 Test innings in Australia but the Englishman believes he is ready to end that streak when the Ashes begin in Perth next month.

The former England captain has chalked up nine test half-centuries in Australia, with a highest score of 89 in a nine-wicket loss in Brisbane in December 2021.

Root, who was replaced as captain by Ben Stokes following that series, has since scored over 4,000 runs and 16 centuries in the longest format.

 

"I feel I am in a different place to when I last went out there. I haven't got the responsibility of captaincy and I am a lot more experienced," the 34-year-old told Sky Sports in an interview published on Monday.

"I have had a good couple of years coming in and I have learned good lessons from my previous tours there as a batter and senior player.

"I am sure there is going to be a lot of talk around (me not scoring a hundred as of yet) but I feel ready for it. Big series are the ones you want to play in and contribute in."

England last won the Ashes in 2015 and have not won a series in Australia since 2011 but Root was optimistic about their chances this time around.

"I feel that is the opportunity in front of us that we have to chase and grab," he added.

"If I am doing my role in the team then personal accolades will come but it's not the main focus. It's about winning that urn back as it has been a long time since we held it.

"I feel we have some serious resources to take out there and hit Australia with. Hopefully we can get that right so if I am scoring heavily it gives us a chance."

The first Test starts on November 21 in Perth.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Gill tastes first Test series success as India beat WI
Gill tastes first Test series success as India beat WI
PIX: India down Windies to complete series sweep
PIX: India down Windies to complete series sweep
It's do or die for India, but Coach Jamil upbeat
It's do or die for India, but Coach Jamil upbeat
Kohli's love-affair with Aus set to deepen on ODI return
Kohli's love-affair with Aus set to deepen on ODI return
Pakistan hockey team ready for India's no-handshake
Pakistan hockey team ready for India's no-handshake

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Kishore Kumar Classics

webstory image 2

10 Songs That Amitabh Sang

webstory image 3

10 Libraries In India You Must Visit

VIDEOS

Kriti Sanon's Beauty Is Next-Level0:57

Kriti Sanon's Beauty Is Next-Level

Major Road Collapse in Bhopal Leaves 30-Foot-Deep Crater3:49

Major Road Collapse in Bhopal Leaves 30-Foot-Deep Crater

Trump praises 'good friend' Modi in Egypt, gestures to Shehbaz Sharif behind him0:33

Trump praises 'good friend' Modi in Egypt, gestures to...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO