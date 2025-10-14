Gill tastes first Test series success as India beat Windies

'I am getting used to managing this side.'

IMAGE: Indian captain Shubman Gill celebrates with the trophy after winning the two-match Test series against West Indies in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

India wrapped up a 2–0 series sweep over the West Indies after KL Rahul’s unbeaten 58 guided the hosts to a seven-wicket win on the final day at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, sealing Shubman Gill’s first Test series victory as captain.

Chasing 121, Rahul and Sai Sudharsan resumed on 30 and 25 respectively and added 39 in a measured opening stand. Rahul broke free after a quiet first half hour, lofting Khary Pierre for six and driving Roston Chase through midwicket. Sudharsan fell for 39 when he drove Chase straight to Shai Hope.

Gill arrived with intent, striking a six and a four in quick succession before holing out to Justin Greaves off Chase for 13. Rahul, untroubled at the other end, brought up his half-century with a top-edged sweep and steered India home with a boundary to finish on 58 not out from 108 balls. Dhruv Jurel was unbeaten 10 as India reached 121 for three.

For Indian batters, there were five centuries and a near-90 among the top six across two matches.

IMAGE: Indian captain Shubman Gill congratulates KL Rahul on the team's victory in the 2nd Test in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

"I am getting used to managing this side. Sometimes you have to take bold decisions," said a beaming Gill at the presentation ceremony.

Earlier, India had built their advantage with a first-innings total of 518 for five declared after winning the toss. Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 175 and Sai Sudharsan’s 87 laid the platform, while Gill added an unbeaten 129. Dhruv Jurel (44) and Nitish Reddy (43) provided lower-order support.

West Indies managed 248 in reply, with Alick Athanaze (41), Shai Hope (36) and Tagenarine Chanderpaul (34) making starts before the innings folded. Anderson Phillip was left stranded on 24 not out.

Following on, the visitors showed greater resolve. John Campbell hit his maiden Test hundred (118) and Hope ended an eight-year wait for a century with 103. Captain Roston Chase made 40 and Greaves contributed 50 not out in a spirited tail-end stand with Jayden Seales (32) that took them to 390.

Set 121 to win, India lost Jaiswal early but Rahul’s assured knock ensured a comfortable finish and a clean sweep for Gill’s side.