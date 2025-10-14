PIX: India down Windies to complete series sweep

IMAGES from Day 5 of the 2nd Test between India and West Indies in New Delhi on Tuesday.

IMAGE: KL Rahul bats en route his unbeaten half ton. Photograph: BCCI/X

Opener KL Rahul struck an unbeaten half-century as India defeated the West Indies by seven wickets in the second Test on the fifth and final day to complete a clean sweep of the two-match series in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Resuming at the overnight score of 63/1, India scored the remaining 58 runs to overhaul the 121-run target in 35.2 overs.

Rahul struck 58 not out off 108 balls and shared a 79-run second-wicket partnership with Sai Sudharsan (39 off 76 balls).

IMAGE: KL Rahul celebrates his half century. Photograph: BCCI

Rahul hit six fours and two sixes enroute his unbeaten score.

Sudharsan's dismissal brought in skipper Shubman Gill (13 off 15 balls), who too did not last long, with both the wickets being snared by off-spinner Roston Chase who returned figures of 2/36.

Rahul and wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel (6 not out) then guided India to an easy win.

IMAGE: Roston Chase celebrates on dismissing Sai Sudharsan. Photograph: BCCI/X

Jurel decided to take an aerial route but gave away an outside edge that landed safely. Jurel scuttled for a double in the process to bring the scores level.

Rahul scored the winning boundary as India thumped the West Indies with a seven-wicket win.

Wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav was adjudged player of the match for his haul of eight wickets in the game, including a first innings fifer, while all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was deservedly the player of the series for his brilliant show with both bat and ball.

This is the first time in 14 years that a Test in India against the West Indies has gone into the fifth day. The last time an India-West Indies Test was played the whole five days was in the Mumbai Test in 2011.