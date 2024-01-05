News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 12-Year-Old Vaibhav Makes Ranji Debut

12-Year-Old Vaibhav Makes Ranji Debut

By REDIFF CRICKET
January 05, 2024 16:31 IST
IMAGE: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 12, playing for Bihar made his debut against Mumbai. Photograph: Vaibhav Suryavanshi/Instagram
 

Vaibhav Suryavanshi became one of the youngest cricketers to make a Ranji Trophy debut as he stepped out to play for Bihar on Friday, January 5, 2024.

As India's premier domestic cricket tournament got underway across the country, Vaibhav made his first-class debut during Bihar's Ranji Trophy match against Mumbai at the Moin-ul-Haq stadium in Patna.

The left-handed batter joins the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh as he became one of the youngest debutants in the Rani Trophy.

While Sachin made his first class debut for Bombay at 15 years and 230 days, Yuvraj made his debut aged 15 years and 57 days.

Vaibhav is the fourth youngest to debut in a recorded first class match. Alimuddin holds the record as the youngest debutant. In the 1942-1943 season, Ajmer-born Alimuddin made his debut at the age of 12 years and 73 days.

Vaibhav has also represented Bihar in the 2023 Cooch Behar Trophy.

As per BCCI records, Vaibhav's age is 12 years and 284 days, though some reports claimed the young cricketer himself had said he would turn 14 in September 2023.

REDIFF CRICKET
