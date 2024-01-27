News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » M S Dhoni's Republic Day Celebration

M S Dhoni's Republic Day Celebration

By REDIFF CRICKET
January 27, 2024 08:51 IST
MS Dhoni

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sakshi Dhoni/Instagram

The heartwarming video capturing the essence of Mahendra Singh Dhoni's celebration of India's 75th Republic Day at his Ranchi farmhouse has wowed social media.

Shared by his wife, Sakshi Dhoni, the clip radiates patriotic fervour as the cricketing legend stands proudly beside the unfurled Tricolour against the backdrop of stunning pink flowers.

 

In the serene ambience of their farmhouse, Dhoni's stoic gaze at the national flag resonates with the spirit of the occasion.

The clip, set to the melodious strains of the patriotic song Sare Jahan Se Achha perfectly encapsulates the pride and love for the nation.

Sakshi Dhoni's decision to share the video without a caption allows the visual spectacle to speak for itself.

REDIFF CRICKET
'So proud to be an Indian'

'So proud to be an Indian'

'Dhoni may play another IPL season'

'Dhoni may play another IPL season'

