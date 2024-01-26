News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Dipika, DK's Grihapravesh

Dipika, DK's Grihapravesh

By REDIFF CRICKET
January 26, 2024 18:01 IST
Dinesh Karthik

Photograph: Dinesh Karthik/Instagram

Dinesh Karthik shared a glimpse of his new home on social media.

Through charming snapshots of the housewarming ceremony on Instagram, DK and his squash champion wife, Dipika Pallikal, radiated joy as they embarked on a new chapter together.

 

Dinesh Karthik

IMAGE: DK and Dipika Pallikal with their twin boys. Photograph: Dinesh Karthik/Instagram

'Here's to new beginnings and the creation of cherished memories!' DK captioned the post.

Dinesh Karthik

Distinguished for his cricketing prowess, the 38 year old not only showcased his on-field brilliance but also shared the joy of creating a new home with his wife, an Asian Games gold medallist in squash.

REDIFF CRICKET
