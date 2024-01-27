Jadeja's Sword-Wielding Brilliance

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja's signature 'sword' celebration. Photograph: BCCI

Ravindra Jadeja showcased his all-round brilliance, emerging as a pivotal force with the bat as India continued their batting dominance against England on day two of the first Test in Hyderabad on Friday.

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja celebrates his half century. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Entering the fray when India was on the cusp of taking the lead, Jadeja formed a formidable partnership with K L Rahul, crafting a resilient 65-run stand.

Following Rahul's departure after a well-crafted 86, Jadeja assumed control, exhibiting aggressive intent against the English bowling attack, particularly targeting senior spinner Jack Leach.

In an impressive display, Jadeja notched up his 20th Test fifty in 84 balls, featuring five boundaries and two sixes.

The signature 'sword' celebration added a touch of flair to this milestone, captivating the crowd and turning applause into resounding cheers.

This significant innings builds upon Jadeja's recent batting prowess, highlighted by a score of 61 in the first innings of the second Test during the West Indies tour and a resilient 48 in the WTC final's opening innings.

Despite a previous dismissal for a duck in the Newlands Test collapse against South Africa, Jadeja has now made amends, playing a pivotal role in India's commanding position in the first Test against England.