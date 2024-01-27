News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Jadeja's Sword-Wielding Brilliance

Jadeja's Sword-Wielding Brilliance

By REDIFF CRICKET
January 27, 2024 08:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ravindra Jadeja

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja's signature 'sword' celebration. Photograph: BCCI

Ravindra Jadeja showcased his all-round brilliance, emerging as a pivotal force with the bat as India continued their batting dominance against England on day two of the first Test in Hyderabad on Friday.

 

Ravindra Jadeja

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja celebrates his half century. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Entering the fray when India was on the cusp of taking the lead, Jadeja formed a formidable partnership with K L Rahul, crafting a resilient 65-run stand.

Following Rahul's departure after a well-crafted 86, Jadeja assumed control, exhibiting aggressive intent against the English bowling attack, particularly targeting senior spinner Jack Leach.

Ravindra Jadeja

In an impressive display, Jadeja notched up his 20th Test fifty in 84 balls, featuring five boundaries and two sixes.

The signature 'sword' celebration added a touch of flair to this milestone, captivating the crowd and turning applause into resounding cheers.

Ravindra Jadeja

This significant innings builds upon Jadeja's recent batting prowess, highlighted by a score of 61 in the first innings of the second Test during the West Indies tour and a resilient 48 in the WTC final's opening innings.

Ravindra Jadeja

Despite a previous dismissal for a duck in the Newlands Test collapse against South Africa, Jadeja has now made amends, playing a pivotal role in India's commanding position in the first Test against England.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Yashasvi Jaiswal: India's next Sehwag?
Yashasvi Jaiswal: India's next Sehwag?
'A tough day but it is an opportunity to learn for us'
'A tough day but it is an opportunity to learn for us'
'We are playing our hearts out'
'We are playing our hearts out'
Jarange ends quota stir as govt accepts demands
Jarange ends quota stir as govt accepts demands
M S Dhoni's Republic Day Celebration
M S Dhoni's Republic Day Celebration
Jack Leach's knee injury adds to England's woes
Jack Leach's knee injury adds to England's woes
Root's Bowling: Game-changer England almost overlooked
Root's Bowling: Game-changer England almost overlooked

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

PHOTOS: India in command after Jadeja, Rahul fifties

PHOTOS: India in command after Jadeja, Rahul fifties

How the Rahul-Jadeja combo put England on back foot

How the Rahul-Jadeja combo put England on back foot

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances