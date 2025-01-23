Abhishek rides high on Surya, Gambhir's backing

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma scored a scintillating 79 off 34 ballsi in the 1st T20I against England in Kolkata on Wednesday. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Abhishek Sharma, who scored a blistering 79 off 34 balls at the top, credited coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav for giving him the freedom to play his natural game.

The left-hander clobbered eight sixes and five fours in his scintillating 79 off 34 balls as India chased down a modest 133-run target in 12.5 overs.

"Obviously as a batsman, it comes to your mind when 3-4-5 innings don't go well, but the coach and the captain managed all the players, even though I didn't do well, but still they said 'we know you are going to win the game for us, any game, and just go and express yourself'," Sharma said.

"When a captain or a coach says something like this, obviously there is a bit of confidence and you've to back yourself up.

"I always thought that when captain Surya paaji or Gautam paaji always told me that the way you intend to play, we're going to back you, I think that's a big moment for me. I felt that the team is showing so much confidence in me, and I should just continue it."

IMAGE: India's Abhishek Sharma clobbers a six in the 1st T20I against England at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Reflecting on his fearless approach, Sharma attributed his mindset to his stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL.

"At SRH, I was fortunate to have a supportive environment where the coaches and senior players encouraged us to express ourselves. I carried that approach into the IPL and now in the Indian team, where the message has always been to go out and play with freedom."

Sharma also spoke about the influence of mentors like Yuvraj Singh, Brian Lara, Daniel Vettori, and Gambhir on his batting.

"They all just want me to showcase my talent the way I play, and just back myself."

Speaking about his audacious aerial shots, Sharma credited his training regimen.

"Before any tournament, I focus on facing bowlers who replicate match scenarios. Kotzi sir (batting coach Sitanshu Kotak) and Nayar bhai (Abhishek Nayar) have been instrumental in ensuring I get similar bowlers at practice as it helps me stay prepared."

On shot selection, he said: "It's very simple for me, I just watch the ball and react, and that's been the plan for me, and for Sanju (Samson) bhai as well, we just want to go and watch the ball and express ourselves and just play our shots."