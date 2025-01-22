SEE: When Chris Martin met the Tendulkars

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar, Anjali Tendulkar and Sara Tendulkar with Coldplay's Chris Martin at the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation event in Mumbai on Wednesday. Photograph: Sachin Tendulkar Foundation (STF) /X

Marking half a decade of serving the less-privileged, the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation (STF) held a small celebration in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The theme of the evening, 'Shine Brighter Together', shed light on the Foundation's core idea of impacting lives, especially children, through sports, health and education.

Among those who attended the gala was Coldplay's frontman Chris Martin.

'Five years into this journey of making sports, health and education accessible, we reflect on how far we’ve come. It’s still early days, yet we’re proud of the progress made, made possible by an incredible set of partners who share our vision,' Sachin Tendulkar wrote on the officlal STF page.

'Thank you to all the well-wishers who joined us, including Chris Martin, for making this milestone special. Together, we aspire to scale greater heights and continue to #5hineBrighterTogether,' he added.

Sara Tendulkar recently donned the mantle of Director at the Foundation.