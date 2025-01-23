HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Rohit, Jaiswal fail on Ranji Trophy return

January 23, 2025 11:26 IST

Rohit


Rohit Sharma's woes continue in red-ball cricket.

Making a comeback to the Mumbai side, Rohit Sharma was dismissed cheaply in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy match against Jammu and Kashmir, at the BKC Ground in Mumbai on Thursday.

Captain Ajinjya Rahane won the toss and opted to bat.

 

Rohit and his opening partner in Tests Yashasvi Jaiswal paired up for the first time ever for defending champions Mumbai, but their stay at the crease was short-lived as they were dismissed for 3 and 4 respectively.

Jaiswal was pinned in front of the wicket by J&K's right-arm pacer Auqib Nabi, who made the most of the fresh wicket to move the new ball dangerously off the surface.

Looking to force the ball on the on side, Rohit got a leading edge which was caught by J&K skipper Paras Dogra at mid-off.

The 31-year-old Umar continued to make inroads as he ended Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane's resistance by cleaning him up for 12.

