T20I rankings: Rahul, Kuldeep unmoved

March 25, 2019 19:01 IST

IMAGE: India's KL Rahul. Photograph: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

India's KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav on Monday consolidated their positions at the number five spots for the batsmen and bowlers, respectively, in the updated ICC T20I player rankings.

Rahul with 726 points maintained his position in the list led by Pakistan's Babar Azam with 885 points, followed by Colin Munro (825) of New Zealand, Glenn Maxwell (815) and Aaron Finch (782), both of Australia.

Reeza Hendricks moved 26 slots to a career-best position 15 after scoring 139 runs in the series, including two half-centuries in South Africa's 3-0 clean sweep over Sri Lanka.

In the bowlers' list, Kuldeep with 699 points continues to sit at the fifth spot in the list led by Rashid Khan (780) of Afghanistan. The number two, three and four have been sustained by Shadab Khan (720) of Pakistan, England's Adil Rashid (709) and Imad Wasim (705) of Pakistan.

South Africa pacer Andile Phehlukwayo climbed 14 slots to 10th after taking seven wickets in two matches against Sri Lanka, including a haul of four for 24.

In team rankings, Pakistan continue to top the list with India, England, Australia and South Africa completing the top five.