PHOTOS: SRK cheers for KKR at Eden

March 25, 2019 11:13 IST

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders owner Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his teams victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Photographs: Ashok Bhaumik/PTI

Overwhelmed by the support his team received from fans, Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan said he had never seen such enormous backing for a team.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday thanked the cricket fans in Kolkata for turning up in large numbers during their Indian Premier League opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Shah Rukh Khan, who along with co-owner Juhi Chawla, cheered for KKR from the stands at Eden Gardens.

The superstar waselated with KKR's performance as the two-time champions opened their IPL 2019 campaign with a thrilling win over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"@Russell12A said to me that he was so overwhelmed with the welcome fans gave him, that he wanted to cry. Then decided big boys don't cry in public. @NitishRana_27 @robbieuthappa & @RealShubmanGill & the whole team plays for You Kolkata. Thk u for the Love (sic)," Shah Rukh Khan tweeted.

Andre Russell smashed an explosive 49 to spoil David Warner's scintillating Indian Premier League comeback as Kolkata Knight Riders pulled off a dramatic six-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Needing 53 runs from last three overs, the powerful Jamaican changed the course of the match with his big-hitting against Siddharth Kaul, creaming off 19 runs from the 18th over.

He retained the strike by taking a smart single and continued his assault on Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who too bled 21 runs in the penultimate over as KKR sealed the 182-run chase with two balls to spare.