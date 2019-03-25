Rohit's daughter Samaira's stadium debut

March 25, 2019 10:54 IST

IMAGE: Ritika Sajdeh with their little bundle of joy, Samaira. Photograph: IPL/Twitter

Mumbai Indians fans, be prepared to see more skipper Rohit Sharma's daughter.

The three-month-old Samaira was spotted in the stands to cheer Mumbai Indians in their first Indian Premier League match, in Mumbai, on Sunday.

Rohit and his wife Ritika Sajdeh welcomed their little bundle of joy, Samaira in December last year.

They tied the knot on December 13, 2015.

The 31-year-old returned home to India after completing the third Test to meet his newborn, he joined the team in Australia for the ODI series that followed.