T20 World Cups: India 5 Pakistan 0

Get ready for the biggest cricketing battle of all when India takes on Pakistan in the Super 12s game at the 2021 T20 World Cup in Dubai on Sunday, October 24, 2021.

India-Pakistan matches have always been thrilling, but it is India who have always emerged the winner.

For the record, Pakistan have never beaten India in World Cups, ODIs or T20s.

India have won all five matches against Pakistan in T20 World Cups, starting from the inaugural one in 2007.

A look at India's victories against Pakistan in T20 World Cups:

2007 T20 World Cup: India won 3-0 in the bowl-out

IMAGE: India's players celebrate winning the match against Pakistan via the bowl-out after the match ended in a tie at the 2007 T20 World Cup match at Kingsmead in Durban, September 14, 2007. Photograph: Hamish Blair/Getty Images

India beat Pakistan 3-0 in a five ball bowl-out at three stumps after the Twenty20 World Cup group match in Durban ended in a tie.

Chasing India's modest total of 141/9, Pakistan made a late charge to finish level on 141/7.

The match ended in a tie, but, as per the then playing conditions, the match had to be decided by the bowl-out.

No one in the Pakistan camp was aware of this regulation and, therefore, not prepared for the situation.

India picked Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh and Robin Uthappa as its bowlers and all three hit the stumps.

Pakistan had Yasir Arafat, Umar Gul and Shahid Afridi, and all three missed by a fair distance, as a sell-out crowd celebrated an enthralling encounter after India won the bowl-out 3-0.

Mohammad Asif's four-wicket burst rocked India before Uthappa and Mahendra Singh Dhoni propped the side to 141/9.

In a rain-plagued match, the Indian top order succumbed to Asif's deadly spell, stuttering to 36/4, before Uthappa (50 from 39 balls), and later Dhoni (33 from 31 balls), helped bring some respectability to the score.

Defending a total that hardly left any margin for error, R P Singh made early inroads when he castled Imran Nazir for 7.

Salman Butt (16), Kamran Akmal (15) and Younis Khan (2) returned in quick succession as Pakistan woke up to harsh reality with four of their top batsmen back in the pavilion, with the score reading just 47.

Pakistan kept losing wickets at regular intervals and Harbhajan Singh raised hopes of an Indian victory when he dismissed the dangerous Shahid Afridi for just seven.

Misbah-ul Haq (53 from 35 balls) almost pulled off victory for his team, but an alert Yuvraj Singh had him run out to leave the scores tied.

2007 T20 World Cup Final: India won by 5 runs

IMAGE: India's players celebrate winning the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup title after beating Pakistan in the final in Johannesburg, September 24, 2007. Photograph: Duif du Toit/Gallo Images/Getty Images



India clinched the inaugural Twenty20 World Cup after a thrilling five run victory over Pakistan in the final in Johannesburg.

In a match that saw fortunes fluctuate till the dying moments, the young Indian team scored 157/5 in their 20 overs and then held its nerve to dismiss Pakistan for 152 with just three balls to spare.

It was India's first major triumph since winning the 60 overs-a-side World Cup in 1983.

It was an incredible display by the Indians who relied on superb team work to outclass their opponents in the title clash.

The stunning victory made amends for the team's inglorious exit from the ODI World Cup in the West Indies six months earlier.

The large flag-waving gathering of Indians at the Wanderers burst into celebration when Shanthakumaran Sreesanth caught the dangerous Misbah-ul Haq off Joginder Sharma to end Pakistan's challenge.

Gautam Gambhir slammed a 54-ball 75 and Rohit Sharma scored an unbeaten 30, but both Yuvraj, who had six sixes in the sem-final against England, and Dhoni failed to click when it mattered most.

The Indian bowlers responded to the challenge admirably, bowling their hearts out in the pulsating contest which saw Man of the Match Irfan Pathan (3/16) and R P Singh (3/27) play a stellar role.

Misbah brought Pakistan back into the contest from a position of no hope with three sixes in one Harbhajan over.

Pakistan started the final over needing a manageable 13, though, with their last pair at the crease. Dhoni went for the seam of Joginder Sharma even though Harbhajan had one over remaining.

With six needed from four balls, Misbah attempted the paddle scoop, but ended up getting caught by Sreesanth at short fine leg.

2012 World T20: India won by 8 wickets

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates his half-century against Pakistan during the ICC T20 World Cup Super Eights match in Colombo, September 30, 2012. Photograph: Pal Pillai/Getty Images

India, led by a superb unbeaten 78 from Virat Kohli, registered an empathic eight wicket win over Pakistan in the Super Eights match at the 2012 World Cup in Colombo.

India dismissed their neighbours for a paltry 128 with Lakshmipathy Balaji taking 3/22 before Kohli tore into the Pakistan attack in a match-winning knock off 61 balls.

Kohli, who hit two sixes and nine fours, was supported by Sehwag (29) and Yuvraj with an unbeaten 19 as India cruised home with three overs to spare.

Man of the Match Kohli, dropped on 42 and 64, also bowled Pakistan Captain Mohammad Hafeez and finished with a figures of 1/21 in three overs.

Pakistan, who chose to bat first, were bowled out for 128 in 19.4 overs, Shoaib Malik (28) and Umar Akmal (21) lifting the 2009 winners with a 47-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuvraj captured two wickets each.

2014 World T20: India won by 7 wickets

IMAGE: Suresh Raina and Virat Kohli celebrate victory against Pakistan in the ICC World Twenty20 match in Mirpur, Dhaka, March 21, 2014. Photograph: Andrew Biraj/Reuters

India came up with a clinical all-round display to beat Pakistan by seven wickets in a one-sided opening Super-10 league match of the ICC World Twenty20 in Mirpur, Dhaka.

The Indian spinners did a commendable job in restricting Pakistan to a modest 130 for seven after electing to bowl.

Then, chasing the not-too-big target, their batsmen sent the opposition bowlers on a leather hunt before completing an easy victory in the 19th over.

In-form batsmen Kohli (36 not out) and Suresh Raina (35 not out) added 66 runs for the unbroken fourth wicket.

Kohli hit four fours and a six during his 32-ball knock while Raina's runs came off 35 balls with an equal number of boundaries and a six.

Rohit Sharma (24) and Shikhar Dhawan (30) had put on 54 runs for the opening wicket before Pakistan fought back with three wickets for 11 runs in 13 balls. Kohli and Raina steered India home with nine balls to spare.

Captain Dhoni's decision to field three specialist spinners -- Amit Mishra, Ravindra Jadeja and Ashwin -- and bowl first on a slowish track was vindicated as the trio gave away only 63 runs between them in 12 overs and also picked three wickets.

Mishra (2/22), Jadeja (1/18) and Ashwin (0/23) all got help from the track which had a bit of bite and turn on offer.

For Pakistan, only Umar Akmal looked good during his 30-ball 33, but couldn't go on to get a big score.

2016 World T20: India won by 6 wickets

IMAGE: Virat Kohli during the ICC 2016 World Twenty20 game against Pakistan in Kolkata, March 19, 2016. Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

Virat Kohli helped India survive a top-order collapse and beat Pakistan by six wickets in a tight game at the 2016 World Twenty20 in Kolkata.

In a low-scoring, rain-curtailed, showdown, India restricted Pakistan to 118/5 in their 20 overs and then overhauled the target in 15.5 overs on a viciously turning track at the Eden Gardens.

Kohli's magnificent 55 not out was the difference between the sides in the rain-hit 18-overs-a-side match, coming under tremendous pressure on a prodigiously turning track.

He made batting look ridiculously easy on a difficult pitch, hitting seven fours and a six in his unbeaten 37-ball knock.

The win was special as this was India's first win against Pakistan at the iconic Eden Gardens.

India had slumped to 23/3 in the fifth over before Kohli and Yuvraj (24) shared a 61-run partnership to take the game away from Pakistan.

Pakistan, put in to bat, found the going difficult, especially against India's slow bowlers. Jadeja took 1/20 in his four overs, Raina claimed 1/4 in one over, while Ashwin gave away 12 runs in his three overs.