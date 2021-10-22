News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » T20 World Cup: Dhoni gives throwdowns to India batters

T20 World Cup: Dhoni gives throwdowns to India batters

Source: ANI
October 22, 2021 21:09 IST
IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni is the mentor for the T20 World Cup. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Former skipper and legendary wicket-keeper MS Dhoni on Friday provided throwdowns to India batters ahead of their opening match in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

India will face Pakistan in their opening game of the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Ahead of the match, Team India is sweating it out in the nets and is making sure they leave no stone unturned for the opening clash.

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni in nets giving throwdowns. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Dhoni has been appointed as the mentor of the team for the T20 World Cup and the former skipper was seen giving throwdowns in the nets on Friday.
"Revealing #TeamIndia's latest throwdown specialist! @msdhoni' #T20WorldCup," BCCI tweeted.

India, champions in the inaugural edition played in South Africa in 2007 and finalists in 2014, will also have Afghanistan, New Zealand in Group 2

 
Rahane on importance of Hardik in the team
Why this Indian duo will be X Factor at T20 WC...
Gavaskar banks on players' performance in T20 WC
China's cyber, space tech advances worrisome: Rawat
Ananya Panday to appear before NCB again on Monday
39 women Army officers to get permanent commission
Denmark Open: Sindhu loses in quarters, Sameer wins
