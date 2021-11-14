News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Williamson equals record of scoring most runs in T20 World Cup final

Williamson equals record of scoring most runs in T20 World Cup final

Source: ANI
November 14, 2021 22:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Kane Williamson scored a brilliant 85 off just 48 balls. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson on Sunday equalled the record of scoring most runs by any batter in the T20 World Cup final.

 

Australia and New Zealand are locking horns in the final of the T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday evening at the Dubai International Stadium. Williamson scored 85 runs in just 48 balls during the final clash against Australia.

The Kiwi skipper has come to par with former West Indies batter Marlon Samuels who had also played a knock of 85 runs in 66 balls against England during the 2016 T20 World Cup final.

Kane Williamson played a brilliant innings of 85 runs as New Zealand posted 172/4 against Australia. Earlier, the team from Down Under had won the toss and opted to bowl. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Mumbai allowed full house for India v New Zealand Test
Mumbai allowed full house for India v New Zealand Test
Will continue to work hard to make India proud: Dhawan
Will continue to work hard to make India proud: Dhawan
Eyeing LA Olympics, ICC could award 2024 T20 WC to US
Eyeing LA Olympics, ICC could award 2024 T20 WC to US
T20 World Cup Final PIX: New Zealand vs Australia
T20 World Cup Final PIX: New Zealand vs Australia
How ONGC's project delay is bleeding forex reserves
How ONGC's project delay is bleeding forex reserves
Oppn fumes as VP, ministers skip Nehru anniversary
Oppn fumes as VP, ministers skip Nehru anniversary
CBI, ED chiefs' tenures extended up to 5 years
CBI, ED chiefs' tenures extended up to 5 years

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/t20-worldcup-2021

T20 World Cup 2021

More like this

T20 World Cup Final PIX: New Zealand vs Australia

T20 World Cup Final PIX: New Zealand vs Australia

I am very lucky to be alive: Chris Cairns

I am very lucky to be alive: Chris Cairns

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances